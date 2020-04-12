The purpose of the law is to ensure that drugs are safe and effective before they are approved.

Edward Basile, Washington

The writer worked in the office of

the chief counsel of the Food and

Drug Administration from 1975 to 1985.

Michael S. Saag went into great detail about his experience after contracting covid-19 in his April 7 op-ed, “What an epidemiologist learned about the virus — from getting it.” I don’t think he truly learned the most important lesson from his experience and what he should have known from all of his education and research experience: Social distancing is vital for controlling the rapid spread of this novel coronavirus.

Why was he traveling from Boston to New York by train on March 12? Why did he transport his son from New York City (where one of its close-in suburbs was developing as a hot spot for covid-19) to Alabama? Where was his awareness of the importance of social distancing when he and his son traveled by car across much of the country, stopping for gas, bathroom visits and food?

He and his son were lucky, but what about those people they encountered along their journey whom they exposed?

Maxine Greenberg, Bethesda

The April 6 Style article “Essentially, it’s all relative” questioned why garden centers and plant nurseries, among other enterprises, were considered essential businesses. Last week, I purchased several herb plants from a local garden center to grow at home. The center also will be stocking tomatoes, beans, spinach and other vegetables soon. This type of at-home food production is among the safest. The only hand-washing required after handling is to rinse off any soil (no 20-second minimum soaping required).

There has been a rush on seed-buying by people who value growing their own food. Yes, these are essential businesses, along with local farmers markets, where trusted growers can also engage in safe handling and sales. And if we start having shortages, these sources of food may become as critical as the victory gardens of World War II.

If people are buying flowering plants from these businesses for the joy and beauty they bring, that seems pretty essential right now, too.