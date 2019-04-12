Media coverage, including the April 11 editorial “New Zealand gets it done,” shows clearly that gun-safety measures work. The alleged shooter in New Zealand did not attempt his madness in his home country, Australia, but traveled to Christchurch to open fire on worshipers at two mosques.

Arguments for loose regulations around guns say the laws will not make a difference to criminals, who will get the guns anyway. Check the statistics of neighboring states with more or less strict gun-safety laws and you will find more evidence. Crime involving guns is more frequent where regulations are more lax. Compare the 50 victims in New Zealand with the 100 people who die every day from gunshots in the United States. It seems that Americans value our citizens less than the Kiwis, whose legislature passed an assault-weapons ban less than a month after the tragedy.

The farmer who said “my convenience doesn’t outweigh the risk of misuse” of such weapons spoke reasonably and wisely. Why don’t our lawmakers have the courage to pass common-sense gun-safety laws?

Judy T. Fisher, Fairfax