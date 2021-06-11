Mr. McCarthy said he is confident his staff is trained to make proper decisions, but that questions about the role of bias in the criminal justice system must be answered with data-driven solutions. “I want to see if there are blind spots, if there is implicit bias,” he said. The $500,000 study, to be conducted by researchers from the Center for the Administration of Justice at Florida International University and the University of Maryland, is expected to begin this fall, will last two years, and will involve both data analysis and engaging the community through “listening tours.” The findings of the report, and its recommendations, will be made public; the researchers will also establish a dashboard that will grant public access to data about the office’s decisions.