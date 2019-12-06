Using an alternative to prosecution is not the nonresponse that Mr. Rosen portrayed it to be. Prosecutors can still initiate a host of interventions, such as diversion, treatment, community service and restitution. These responses have the added benefit of freeing up prosecutorial resources for the pursuit of more serious offenses. Officials seeking to support prosecutors who “enforce the law fairly and keep the public safe” should therefore hail rather than castigate these recent prosecutorial reforms.
Lars Trautman, Washington
The writer is a senior fellow for criminal justice and civil liberties policy at the R Street Institute.