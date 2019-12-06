Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen’s assertion in his Nov. 28 Thursday Opinion essay, “Prosecutors who won’t enforce the law,” that local prosecutors ought to prosecute vigorously “quality of life” crimes displayed a view of prosecution that is ineffective and heavy-handed. To one who has never served as a state or local prosecutor, a simple strategy in which every broken law results in a criminal prosecution may be appealing. But as I discovered as an assistant district attorney in Essex County, Mass., even seemingly straightforward violations usually stem from more complex causes, including homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse. Failing to address these underlying issues — or pretending that a jail will — usually does little more than ensure future prosecutions will be necessary.