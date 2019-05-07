A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Regarding the April 26 editorial “Congress’s problem from hell”:

Has anyone thought to consider whether multi-employer pensions, which are in critical and declining status, deserve not loans but restitution? After all, under a consent decree with the Justice Department, banks were put in control of participants’ money in the Teamsters’ Central States Pension Fund . The fund was to have three levels of oversight: a judge, an independent special counsel and the Labor Department. That didn’t work.

So, how about we negotiate here? Doing loans in place of restitution sounds fair. Wall Street was allowed to lose this money in 2008 through the flat-out fraud of bundling bad mortgages and selling them as good ones, which I liken to printing bad money and passing it off as good money. Wall Street is just fine now, and that is utterly wrong.

Oh, and these retirees still pay taxes, too. Allowing older Americans to be scapegoats for others is beyond pitiful. Even the government itself needs to look at its role in this.

Mary Packett, Omaha

The writer is director of Protect our Pensions of Iowa and Nebraska.