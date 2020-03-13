Nonprofit Virginia Works opposes the increase on the grounds that it would cost Virginia families an extra $200 per year. Senior fellow Vincent Vernuccio was quoted as saying it would cost families “hundreds” more. To reach even the $200 figure, it would require the purchase of 2,000 gallons, close to 40 gallons per week.
To this reader, it appears that Virginia Works doth protest too much and perhaps reflects anti-tax zealotry rather than real concern for Virginia citizens, who just might benefit from the transportation improvements funded through the gas tax increase.
Malcolm K. Tronic, Annandale