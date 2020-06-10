The ultimate results of the massive demonstrations may not prove or disprove public acceptance of new policy proposals in the near future. But an unintended benefit may be verifying that strict social distancing may not be necessary for many venues, such as professional football, baseball, soccer, etc., and hopefully also for indoor sports such as basketball, boxing, volleyball, ice hockey, etc.
With some urgently pursued scientific analyses, we soon may be able to confirm Ms. McArdle’s hope “that in a few weeks we’ll find out that covid-19 simply doesn’t spread much outdoors.”
For the sake of the huge national segment of the racially diverse professional sports industries and their equally racially diverse fans, we should hope that those scary protests have this beneficial effect on race relations and on the economic benefits that would accrue to the players, team owners and government tax revenue — and improve the national psyche.
DeForest Rathbone, Leonardtown