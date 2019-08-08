The events commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Jamestown Assembly served as an important reminder that few places are as central to our complex American story as Jamestown [“President’s visit roils Jamestown commemoration,” front page, July 31]. Jamestown is the place where our aspirational American experiment in democracy began, where the roots of slavery took hold in North America, and it represents thousands of years of Native American history. However, many are unaware that this icon of America’s history is threatened.

Visitors to the lower James River near Jamestown will find that this historic landscape is marred by 17 power transmission towers constructed by Dominion Energy. How could Dominion get away with constructing these towers in this location? It turns out, because of a permit unlawfully granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A federal court has directed the Army Corps to reconsider the project and explore less harmful alternatives. Studies have shown that there are alternative means to bring reliable, affordable energy to Dominion customers without sacrificing this important part of U.S. history.

It is not too late to undo the damage. The public comment period for this project is open. All who care about our history have a brief window to push for the preservation of the James River. We owe it to ourselves as well as past and future generations to add more voices to press for the protection of this irreplaceable cultural landscape.

Paul Edmondson, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

