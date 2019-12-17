As part of negotiations over the must-pass annual defense policy bill, the administration agreed to a provision that would allow the 2.1 million federal employees to take paid leave to care for a new baby after birth, adoption or initiation of foster care. Democrats in return agreed to go along with plans to establish the Space Force as a separate military service (albeit still inside the Department of the Air Force), a priority for Mr. Trump and one that makes considerable sense as adversaries view space as a battle zone.

The measure easily passed both houses, with the Senate giving final approval Tuesday and sending it to the president, who promised to sign it into law quickly. A handful of Senate Republicans raised objections about the cost but, as is too often the case when both parties agree to get something they want, worry about the national debt was not much of an obstacle.

The measure amounts to the biggest victory for federal employees since adoption of the 1993 Family and Medical Leave Act, which provided for unpaid leave. Under the measure, civilian federal employees will no longer have to use accrued annual or sick leave to care for a newly arrived child, but will be able to take as much as 12 weeks of paid time off, the same currently enjoyed by members of the military.

While the measure falls short of what some advocates had wanted by not allowing care for other family members, it nonetheless sets a new standard for the private sector to match. Recognition of the importance of paid family leave dates back at least 100 years. Experience has shown benefits to workers, in improved health and economic well-being, and employers, who are better able to attract and retain employees. Most every developed country in the world guarantees its citizens paid family leave, but in the United States, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 17 percent of workers have access to paid family leave. It is time for the nation’s largest employer to rectify that problem.

