As the former chief executive of a friends group supporting the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park, I read with interest the latest in the continuing saga of Claude Moore Colonial Farm [“Colonial farm to close down,” Metro, Dec. 19].

Similar to the operations of the Friends of Claude Moore Colonial Farm, the C&O Canal Trust ran — and continues to run — a “living history” program at a national park. Called the Canal Quarters program, it provides immersive interpretive experiences for overnight visitors at six restored lockhouses along the C&O Canal under 54 U.S.C. Section 101702. As with friends groups across the country, however, the trust had to comply with detailed oversight requirements to use the property owned by the National Park Service for this purpose.

So far, nothing I have read about Claude Moore Colonial Farm justifies deviating from this standard practice that enhances numerous public-private partnerships across the country.

Michael A. Nardolilli, Arlington

The writer is a former president of the C&O Canal Trust.