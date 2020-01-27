It is urgent that policymakers realize that withholding aid or imposing further centralization and restrictions is not the answer. Instead, working to empower local civil society should be the priority.

In our experience responding to disasters around the world, Oxfam has seen how overly controlled aid by Washington — including the kind seen in Puerto Rico — does not prevent corruption and leads to ineffective and poorly prioritized spending.

Oxfam has worked with civil society organizations in Puerto Rico in support of federal legislation to authorize the creation of a Civil Society Task Force as an alternative for the coordination of recovery funds. We urge Congress to introduce and pass legislation to move this proposal forward.

The federal government is clamoring for good governance and accountability, and so are the people of Puerto Rico. Let’s empower — not sideline — Puerto Ricans in the recovery and rebuilding of their island.

Adi Martínez-Roman, Washington