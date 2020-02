I can certainly sympathize with Kenneth Caban Gonzalez, who moved from Puerto Rico to Georgia only to find that state officials rejected his legitimate identity documents even though he, like fellow residents of the island, is a U.S. citizen [“Driver’s license snags for Puerto Ricans end,” Digest, Feb. 12]. When I moved from Puerto Rico to the District some decades ago, a major bank declined to accept checks drawn on my account at Puerto Rico’s largest bank, even though the checks carried the same Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. notice and Federal Reserve routing numbers as checks from other U.S. banks. I was told that this branch did not accept foreign exchange, even though I pointed out that the island is part of the U.S. banking system.