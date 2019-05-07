It is alarming that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) initially pushed for a vote on pursuing a private-public partnership for the proposed toll lanes on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 while Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D) was on a long-planned vacation. Thankfully, he reconsidered [“Hogan delays toll vote until officials return,” Metro, May 4].

The ramifications of this proposal would greatly affect the public’s safety and well-being — and it shouldn’t be rushed. Along with the risks detailed in the grim U.N. report on biodiversity [“Extinctions put humans at grave risk, report warns,” front page, May 7], the ramifications of climate change could be devastating. We must not take down more trees, pave more ground, allow more cars on the roads and disrupt more wildlife habitats. Fouling of air and water, noise pollution, and loss of acres of trees, parkland and the YMCA would be devastating to the residents of this area. And, because of the possible burden to taxpayers, the scrutiny of the treasurer is vital.

Joyce Stocker, Silver Spring

We who actually live near the Capital Beltway are appalled that, as our region’s climate gets hotter and wetter every year, any thinking person would advocate destroying trees and parks to pave yet more impermeable surfaces, thereby increasing flooding. It’s a form of insanity to incentivize commuters and others to get in their cars rather than telecommute, use public transit or seek out other modern solutions to congestion. More lanes with high tolls will only line someone’s pockets at taxpayer expense.

Nan Wellins, Silver Spring