The most important job of government is to protect and defend its citizens. The Trump administration has clearly and egregiously failed in this regard [“American held in Egypt had pleaded for U.S. help,” front page, and “An American death in an Egyptian prison,” editorial, Jan. 15]. Mustafa Kassem, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was brutalized by Egyptian authorities and denied adequate medical care during and after his arrest for about seven years.

Egypt receives $1.4 billion in U.S. aid. In light of its treatment of Mr. Kassem, the father of two young children, the United States should, at a minimum, deduct the value of Mr. Kassem’s earning potential from the day of his arrest and his actuarially estimated demise had he been allowed to live a normal life. To that sum, the value of his pain and suffering should be added and the total amount given to his surviving family. The United States should take a similar stance with regard to other Americans held in Egypt and in other foreign locations where their basic human rights are demonstrably abused.

Additionally, I agree that the Magnitsky Act should be implemented. It’s time that our government did its job and actively protected its citizens.

Robert F. Tropp, Silver Spring