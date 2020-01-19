Egypt receives $1.4 billion in U.S. aid. In light of its treatment of Mr. Kassem, the father of two young children, the United States should, at a minimum, deduct the value of Mr. Kassem’s earning potential from the day of his arrest and his actuarially estimated demise had he been allowed to live a normal life. To that sum, the value of his pain and suffering should be added and the total amount given to his surviving family. The United States should take a similar stance with regard to other Americans held in Egypt and in other foreign locations where their basic human rights are demonstrably abused.