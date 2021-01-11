To a degree, this cannot be avoided. Americans are still processing the national indignity of Jan. 6, and Mr. Trump must face consequences for his actions. Even so, it would be perverse if rebuking Mr. Trump advanced his efforts to sabotage Mr. Biden’s presidency. Congressional leaders must find a way to punish the president without stunting the incoming administration.

Mr. Trump’s offenses are without doubt impeachable. From the White House, he promoted the lie that Democrats stole the presidential election, a falsehood that enraged his supporters and provoked talk of an uprising. He told his furious supporters to mass in Washington on Jan. 6. He instructed them to march to the Capitol and show “strength.” The result was a ransacking that left five people dead.

Democrats introduced Monday an article of impeachment against Mr. Trump that carried 218 co-sponsors — enough support to pass the chamber. They vowed to vote on the measure Wednesday, if Vice President Pence has not by then removed Mr. Trump via the 25th Amendment. Mr. Pence has, so far, demurred. There is also talk of a formal censure of Mr. Trump, which could attract more bipartisan support. If strongly worded, this action, too, would send a message.

The problem is time. Mr. Trump will leave office on Jan. 20. The nation needs a new national security team confirmed as soon as possible. It also needs lawmakers to take up Mr. Biden’s agenda, particularly on further covid-19 relief. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) suggested that the House could quickly impeach Mr. Trump, then delay notifying the Senate until after the early stages of Mr. Biden’s presidency, thereby putting off a Senate trial of Mr. Trump. For his part, the president-elect said Monday that he had spoken to congressional leaders about splitting lawmakers’ time between an impeachment trial and starting up the new administration. Another option would be to censure the president immediately, then create a 9/11 Commission-style blue-ribbon panel. What is already known of Mr. Trump’s action is enough to justify impeachment; but there is much we have yet to learn about how he and his administration may have encouraged the uprising or impeded a prompt response.

So far, much of the conversation has been about finding a way to suitably punish Mr. Trump. That is essential. But the goal must also be to provide maximum accountability with a minimum of harm to the Biden administration.