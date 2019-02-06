I was dumbfounded and extremely sad to learn from the Feb. 4 Metro article “D.C. dilemma: Fix schools, or add ice?” that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has resolved to remove the $21 million set aside to rehab and update the Fort Dupont Ice Arena. Again, the area east of the Anacostia River will be shortchanged by the District.

There is no charitable entity that has done more for children in an economically depressed area of Washington than the ice arena. It is extremely difficult to understand why any such action would even be considered.

The rink has served more than 20,000 young people — that’s 20,000 young people who are not on the street and who are living a secure life as a result of their participation in the ice arena. If they cannot afford skates, they are given skates and trained to skate, and it becomes their life. There is more than skating: a computer lab and, in the summer, a garden to tend. It is one of the best programs in Washington to help young people to become good citizens and improve their lives.

I implore our mayor to rethink this move, which undoubtedly would affect the children of the District.

As a D.C. taxpayer, I hope that my faith in our government is not misplaced. And I hope we who live east of the river have a voice in the District of Columbia — as our richer neighbors do.

Judith Curtis, Washington