Migrants, who are part of the Central American caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, wait in line to board buses in La Concha, Mexico, on Wednesday. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

In her Nov. 11 op-ed, “Pat Tillman and patriotic discourse,” Marie Tillman wrote, “I believe we are at our best . . . when we engage . . . with the goal of understanding one another.” I agree, and I would like to give it a try right now with some of my friends and family on the “other side.”

I understand something important about them, and I value it so highly, it is impossible to overstate. When I think about the caravan heading here from the south, I can easily imagine the hundreds of children, many younger than 5, making that unfathomable trip. Their feet ache, but their hearts are beating with hope. And I cannot think of anyone — including the president — who would turn away those children.

Andrew Maslar, Elkridge

I trudged Germany’s highways in the autumn of 1945, headed for Berlin ahead of the Soviets coming to take over the rural Harz region where we lived as the war ended. We walked for weeks. My mother told me it was three months.

Food was unavailable. We gleaned fields. Drinking water was scarce. Men with guns stopped us. Barbed wire. Go back. Stay where you are. Go here. Go there. Wait. A U.S. sentry post deloused us with blasts of white powder. A cloud of dust exploded, and I howled.

We slept in bombed-out buildings. We slept on pine straw in forests. Thousands of us. All ages. In any sort of weather.

No one has ever wanted to come to America more than I. At the age of 17, unaccompanied, I succeeded. Sixty years of living here hasn’t erased the white-hot need that drove me. That caravan dragging itself to our border should be given refuge, medical support, food, clean beds.

Undesirables can be sorted on site. Identifying bad actors was a job I had once as a U.S. Army military policeman/interpreter in Berlin in 1959-1960. Doesn’t take rocket science. Create a sieve that won’t let them scatter. Sort them out one at a time. Ellis Island made it work then. So can we now.

They are me, 73 years ago. Starvelings infested with lice. Let them in with a smile and with open arms. Wash their feet. Wash their faces.

Eric Dietrich-Berryman, Virginia Beach