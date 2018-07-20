Regarding Fred Hiatt’s July 18 op-ed, “Please, Dan Coats, don’t quit”:

President Trump-appointed Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said last week that warning lights are “blinking red” that the Russians are working not only to interfere in the 2018 midterm elections but also to sabotage our most critical infrastructure. When discussing Russian interference, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said, “It really better not happen again in 2018.” Talking about what actions he would recommend in response, he, similar to other Republicans, suggested more sanctions. We keep piling sanctions on Russia, and so far, they haven’t changed Russian President Vladi­mir Putin’s actions a bit.

We need to make it clear to Mr. Putin that every malign action against this country will be met with an even more devastating counterpunch. If he meddles with our elections again, we are quite able to stir up his population against him. And if he dares to try to disrupt our infrastructure, he should know that we are fully prepared to inflict far greater damage on his. Mr. Putin respects strength. What we have just shown him is a weak and irresolute president of the United States.

Paul S. Forbes, Silver Spring