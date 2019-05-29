Harriet Tubman in a picture from the Library of Congress taken by photographer H.B. Lindsley between 1860 and 1870. (Library of Congress via Reuters)

It is a tragedy that the sullied hand of party politics denies a true hero a place in the nation’s pantheon of accomplished Americans [“Spurning Harriet Tubman opens a new front in the nation’s monument wars,” PowerPost, May 24]. Harriet Tubman was courageous, dedicated to helping free her enslaved countrymen and a tireless advocate for freedom. Her greatness has nothing to do with party, political gamesmanship or bureaucratic posturing that diminishes us all as Americans.

Party politics needs to step aside and acknowledge that our heroes are recognized because of their accomplishments and not their political allegiances. Tubman has earned the right to appear on the $20 bill as a truly great American. Andrew Jackson, as Cato Institute senior fellow Doug Bandow pointed out, was adamantly opposed to a central bank and therefore is the antithesis of who should appear on any U.S. currency.

America, we can do better. Install Tubman on the $20 bill and display to the world our commitment to freedom.

Robert C. Plumb, Potomac