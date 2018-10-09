Regarding Phil Andrews’s Oct. 7 Local Opinions essay, “Early voting is clearly wrong”:

If this had been written in the 1960s or 1970s, I think the points Mr. Andrews made would have been valid. We are in the era of tribalism, which has changed how people think about voting. Facts don’t matter. If you do not agree with something, declare it “fake news.” You vote your party, right or wrong.

A presidential candidate stated that “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose voters.” A congressional candidate attacked a journalist and still won. A senator whose trial for corruption ended in mistrial is running for reelection. People now vote their tribe. Putting off allowing people to vote until Election Day so they have all of the facts will not change anything.

Leighton Hansel, Keedysville, Md.

There is no evidence that voting on Election Day results in better-informed votes than early voting. Restricting early voting is a method of voter suppression. We should not end early voting until the conditions that necessitate early voting are rectified and governments see voting as a right to be protected.

Let’s make Election Day a holiday or put it on a weekend. Make employers give their employees time off to vote. Have an infrastructure that can handle all registered voters on the same day. Voting is a right; our laws and lawmakers should grasp that. Until all of us can actually vote on the same day, voter education and more options for voting are the best way to go.

Jacob Hurt, Springfield