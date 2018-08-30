In her Aug. 26 Sunday Opinion commentary, “Imagine a world without mandatory college degrees,” Megan McArdle emphasized the decline of the influence of the cultural left. That would not be a bad thing. The decline of the college degree can, in large part, be laid at the feet of so-called liberal progressive professors who think their privileged position as instructors gives them the bully pulpit to preach the left’s agenda of more government command and control, income redistribution, the evils of “white privilege” and anything that, in their view, promotes “social justice.”

Unfortunately for many of the students, particularly in the humanities, the professor’s prerogative is the students’ loss. In many places, education (that is, leading one out of ignorance) has been replaced by a perverted liberal indoctrination (enforcing doctrine). Many students and their parents have come to recognize this (consider student riots to curb free speech) and have come to rightly question the value of a $200,000 college degree.

Others have rightly questioned the practical value of degrees in the humanities. That’s fine, because this country needs people who can actually do positive things of value, such as plumbing, carpentry, auto repair and replacing the roof on your house. As with everything else in a free capitalist society, the value of a college degree will naturally seek its own level.

Tom O'Hare, Charlestown, R.I.