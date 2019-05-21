The May 17 front-page article “An exacting Trump vexes the wall’s engineers ” did not mention one important drawback of a wall or fence on the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande. That barrier is de facto ceding the river and the portions of U.S. soil beyond the barrier to Mexico. It also denies many U.S. ranchers and farmers access to the river in an arid region.

Harry Obst, Alexandria

Catapult, anyone? Perhaps we should add catapults and flaming arrows to our president’s medieval plan for defending ourselves from the invading hordes. He really wants burning-hot pointed bollards?

Miriam Olinger, Alexandria