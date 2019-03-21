After reading the March 18 op-ed by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), “Applying our values to all nations,” I would like to ask her two questions: Is it Israel’s fault that Somalia is a failed country? Why did she flee to the United States rather than to another Muslim country? These are leading questions; they are not rhetorical. The answers matter.

John Engelman, Wilmington, Del.

To my mind, the first and only step needed to begin real dialogue about a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue is the official and formal recognition by Palestinian leadership and rank and file of Israel’s right to exist. Without that, everything else is meaningless blather.

Ed Feldman, Silver Spring