Mr. Racine, the District’s first elected attorney general and now in his second term, announced plans last month to create a public corruption division in his office that would target bribery, fraud, campaign violations and other forms of misuse and misappropriation of government resources. To help develop the office, Mr. Racine recently hired as special counsel Jonathan Kravis, a former federal prosecutor specializing in public corruption and white-collar offenses. Mr. Kravis, who served from April 2018 to February 2020 as deputy chief of the fraud and public corruption section of the U.S. attorney’s office for Washington, was on the team that successfully prosecuted Roger Stone for obstruction of Congress and related offenses. Mr. Kravis resigned in apparent protest over Justice Department interference in the sentencing recommendation for the former adviser to President Trump.
The first order of business for Mr. Kravis, it seems, will be figuring out exactly how the public corruption unit can function effectively , given the limits on the office imposed by federal law, which vests most criminal prosecutions with the U.S. attorney’s office. Mr. Racine’s office, for example, is unable to prosecute felonies. That he has made creative and expansive use of his powers to enforce consumer protection laws and to promote anti-violence efforts suggests there might be similar use of civil causes of action to fight public corruption. Other possibilities include prosecution on misdemeanor charges. Officials said Mr. Kravis will consult with the U.S. attorney’s office and other stakeholders and may recommend legislative changes.
The ideal situation, of course, would be to give District residents the same rights that other Americans enjoy in having locally elected prosecutors accountable to them for enforcing local laws.
Read more:
Karl A. Racine: The coronavirus pandemic requires good-faith adjustments to our criminal justice system
Colbert I. King: Jack Evans’s case is only the latest in the D.C. Council’s long history of corruption