As a native South Carolinian, the sentiments in the Oct. 23 front-page article “Flying the colors for racial grievance” echoed the refrain of “heritage, not hate” I heard about the Confederate battle flag growing up. Had the reporter gone to my hometown instead of Tolono, Ill., those exact words may have ended up in print. But it is hate. The danger in this moment is failing to recognize the role the president and the Republican Party are playing in the animation of a modern white-nationalist chorus.

President Trump is steadily stoking the politics of fear, fueled by racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim bigotry. He does so to the detriment of our society — including those who now fly the Confederate battle flag as an expression of the very tensions Mr. Trump is exploiting.

Racist memorabilia is a symptom, not the disease; the president and his party are jeopardizing our democracy. Rather than taking down problematic flags, we should focus on taking down Mr. Trump, his enablers and his imitators.

Ginna Green, New York

In an Oct. 23 front-page article, The Post reported on the growing popularity in the North of the Confederate battle flag. Fliers of this flag often deny its link to racism, ignoring the fact that several Southern states listed slavery as the reason for their secession. Those who fly the Confederate battle flag also seem oblivious to it representing one of the two greatest threats to the United States in its history — the other being the Axis powers of World War II.

Many Americans rage at Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee in front of the Stars and Stripes, yet they accept the disrespect demonstrated by flying the Confederate battle flag, the symbol of a rebellion that threatened the very existence of the United States.

Michael Biales, Acton, Mass.

I find the Confederate battle flag to be a symbol of hatred and racists, but I support the flying of this symbol at state capitols and in other public places. It is part of of our past. It may offend many, but don’t try to hide it.

As a young Air Force airman in the 1950s, I was a stationed in Biloxi, Miss., where the locals made clear that they didn’t like African Americans and many other minorities. I was referred to as a Yankee engineer in a nasty manner that was intended to be nasty.

Now some folks in Tolono, Ill., are upset and say that President Barack Obama favored people of color over them. I believe that Mr. Obama proposed that women and people of color should have the same access to employment as white men.

Fly your flags of hatred. I don’t like them, but I support your right to fly them.

John J. Wolff Jr., Rockville

As an African American who grew up in Alabama, I found the article “Flying the colors of racial grievance” very interesting. After reading it, I see a paradox between the views of some white Southerners and some white Northerners regarding the Confederate battle flag. White Southerners often say, “It’s not about hate, it’s about heritage.” It would seem that some white Northerners are saying just the opposite.

Regardless, that flag ignites a visceral emotion in me every time I see it, regardless of venue. If white America truly wants harmony and reconciliation, it has to be sensitive to the history and points of view of others. Unfortunately, I don’t see that happening anytime soon, given the fact that so much of our divisiveness stems from the White House.

Linwood Moore, Upper Marlboro