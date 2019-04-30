Columnist

The last days of Rahm Emanuel’s reign as Chicago mayor are ticking down as he arrives for an interview with an out-of-town columnist. In-town columnists are pretty much done with the two-term chief executive, bored with his endless recitations of achievements — highest this, most that — which long-ago coalesced into a favorite one-word rap: arrogant.

The venue is a new restaurant on the South Side, approximately eight miles and a world away from the booming, gleaming, bustling downtown. If the Democratic mayor has a rap, he also has an unflattering narrative, which goes: He ignored the neighborhoods to lavish attention on downtown. So here he is in a neighborhood, one of the toughest, by way of refutation.

Emanuel glides across the room, traces of his boyhood ballet classes still evident in the poise of his posture and his languid gestures. He has lost his voice, so you have to lean close to hear him launch into, yes, a recitation of achievements: “Eight years without losing a City Council vote . . . the first rewrite of the school funding formula in 100 years . . . Number One in the nation for high-school graduation increases seven years in a row . . . universal kindergarten and pre-kindergarten . . . longer school days . . . free tuition at all community colleges . . . employment the highest ever . . . unemployment the lowest ever . . . more money for school renovations than ever in the history of Chicago.”

And so on, through what starts to feel like a rather impressive list. The taming of uncontrolled deficit spending. The successful wooing of corporate headquarters. Scores of new and renovated public libraries. Major updates for mass transit and O’Hare International Airport. Strange that he’s not more popular.

As if by magic, Kamau Murray materializes and takes the seat next to Emanuel. In 2005, Murray started teaching local kids from the South Side to play tennis — one of whom, Sloane Stephens, would win the 2017 U.S. Open. Recently, Murray opened one of the largest tennis facilities in the world, funded with Emanuel’s help, on the former site of the Robert Taylor Homes. Where once stood high-rise poverty traps, now stand acres of high-performance courts. Near the classrooms where young athletes receive support with their schoolwork, there’s a wall displaying the names of program graduates who have received full scholarships to college — 48 and counting. Murray says, “to build in this neighborhood, you need people who are emotionally invested, someone to fight that fight with you,” as he places his hand on the mayor’s shoulder.

He vanishes, only to be replaced a short time later by Cliff Rome, the Wolfgang Puck-trained restaurateur whose famous Hangover Wings are a house specialty here at Peach’s. Rome does business on the West Side and now the South Side — the most troubled parts of the Chi, places that went decades without seeing a new restaurant with table service. He says he opened this place with the help of some money the mayor extracted for the neighborhoods from downtown developers.

This performance, enhanced by phone calls and site visits with other supporters of the mayor helpfully arranged by his soon-to-be former staff, are part of Emanuel’s latest campaign. The one for the history books.

As we all must at the end of the day, he’s running against himself; in his case, the alternative record of the Emanuel years recited by his critics and enemies. The brash Washington insider, a former White House chief of staff, who stormed into City Hall in 2011 and began privatizing services and closing half-empty schools. Taxes and fees went up. Population went down. His plan to address Chicago’s public pension crisis — among the worst in the nation — failed in the courts. He rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

Worst of all, Emanuel seemed slow, or even tone-deaf, in responding to the violence of certain Chicago neighborhoods and the mistrust that grew out of it between residents and police. When Chicago police officers appeared to hide video evidence of the wrongful shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald — just long enough to keep the issue from surfacing during Emanuel’s 2015 reelection — the mayor’s public support plummeted.

He insists, contrary to most observers, that he would have won a third term if he had run. But “third terms are snake-bit terms,” he says analytically. “You start to think you’ve seen everything, and you make a mistake. These past 10 years, in the White House and as mayor, have been like 20 dog years, and frankly, my energy’s not as high. You don’t want to be low on energy and make a mistake in this city.”

That’s for sure, because for all its brawny charms, Chicago can be as cold and cutting as the wind off the lake in December. It remembers its mayors with fear, contempt, amusement — but rarely with affection. Instead, Rahm Emanuel intends to engage for a while in punditry and financial pastimes, two fields where mistakes are frequent and more easily forgotten.

