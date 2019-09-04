The Aug. 29 editorial “A delicate balance for the Amazon” rightly condemned Brazil’s Bolsonaro administration push to “develop” the Amazon through deforestation but failed to motivate readers and the U.S. government to take action. Clear-cut old-growth tropical rainforest does not grow back. The immense diversity of rare species is gone forever. Loggers frequently set fires to clear land for logging roads, and the United States and Europe each imported about 10,000 cubic meters of Brazilian hardwood. Consumers can identify wood flooring and voice their objection to deforestation by boycotting Brazilian woods. Bamboo flooring is a more sustainable durable alternative.

The Trump administration announced a plan to allow logging roads in the Tongass National Forest, the world’s largest remaining temperate rainforest. If President Trump can slap tariffs on China and suggest U.S. companies disinvest from China, he could just as easily declare deforestation an unfair trade practice and stop doing business with Brazil. Mr. Trump could even leverage his friendship with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to encourage him to do better; instead, Mr. Trump was a no-show at the Group of Seven summit session on climate change.

When the United States is creating a demand for Brazilian wood and our forestry practices are setting such a poor example, do we really have the moral authority to chastise Brazil?

