But one financial opportunity, opened by the virus, gives Virginia financial flexibility. Instead of paying high prices for polluting fuels over many years, reduced consumption of these fuels this year pushed gasoline prices below $2 per gallon. Such changes give Virginia a chance to foster cleaner air as well as to enhance revenue. Thus, Virginia’s gasoline and diesel taxes should be raised by an additional dime or so each for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. This bold yet modest move would prudently offer Virginia financial flexibility.
David V. Pritchett, McLean