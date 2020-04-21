Regarding the April 19 Local Opinions essay by Virginia Gov. Ralph S. Northam (D) and state lawmakers Eileen R. Filler-Corn (D), Richard L. Saslaw (D), Luke E. Torian (D), Janet D. Howell (D) and Emmett W. Hanger Jr. (R), “Why we’re taking a budgetary ‘timeout’ in Virginia”:

Two major facts jeopardize Virginia’s finances. First, the novel coronavirus pandemic undermines Virginia’s financial ability to keep residents healthy and employed and calls for even more prudence in revising and remixing budget planning. No one knows how much this virus distresses Virginia’s ability to cope. Second, the Virginia Retirement System (for state employees) is underfunded by $5.4 billion. That amount likely will be even higher by the end of fiscal 2020 (June 2020) as prices of many pension assets have dropped.

But one financial opportunity, opened by the virus, gives Virginia financial flexibility. Instead of paying high prices for polluting fuels over many years, reduced consumption of these fuels this year pushed gasoline prices below $2 per gallon. Such changes give Virginia a chance to foster cleaner air as well as to enhance revenue. Thus, Virginia’s gasoline and diesel taxes should be raised by an additional dime or so each for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. This bold yet modest move would prudently offer Virginia financial flexibility. 

 David V. PritchettMcLean