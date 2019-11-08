Many may not realize that the Confederate monuments that were the focal point of the violent rallies in Charlottesville in 2017 remain in place. Though the city council voted unanimously to remove the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson two years ago, they are being prevented from doing so by a lawsuit alleging these Lost Cause monuments are protected by Virginia’s “war memorials” law. Previous attempts to amend this law to clarify that cities do indeed have the right to remove these racist relics have failed in the Republican-controlled General Assembly.