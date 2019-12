Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) should support repealing Virginia’s right-to-work law and increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Anti-poverty think tank Oxfam America ranked Virginia as the worst state to be a worker. When Virginia’s minimum wage is contrasted against its high cost of living, Virginia has the lowest effective minimum wage in the country. In November, Virginians voted overwhelmingly in favor of candidates whose policies support the working class.