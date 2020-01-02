The Dec. 28 editorial “Mr. Northam’s rehabilitation” was spot on. While many perhaps reflexively called for the governor to resign after viewing the photograph allegedly showing him in blackface, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) resisted, quietly dedicating himself to acts showing real contrition and understanding. Perhaps this can remind us to slow down the reactions to perceived insults, political or otherwise, to consider a person’s lifetime of actions and his or her apology and its sincerity and to judge whether the individual deserves a chance to make things right and show his true character.