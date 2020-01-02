I am glad, in this case, that cooler heads prevailed. This is a worthwhile lesson.
Michael P. Fruitman, Ashburn
I was troubled by the Dec. 28 editorial “Mr. Northam’s rehabilitation.” One thing that hasn’t been mentioned negates much of the good Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has done: Union Hill.
Union Hill is a historic African American community started by formerly enslaved people. Dominion Energy is determined to use it as the site of a huge compressor station connected with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Mr. Northam removed members of a state board who spoke out against this proposal, which has many harmful elements and is not well thought out, and he refuses to respond to constituents who have worked hard to change the plans.
Unless Mr. Northam puts a stop to Dominion Energy’s plans and prevents the ensuing environmental poverty and racism, he has a long way to go to atone for the problems around his yearbook photos.
Linda Goldstein, Charlottesville