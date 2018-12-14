Senator Bernie Sanders speaks before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters at the Capitol after briefing senators in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Regarding Ronald A. Klain’s Dec. 12 Wednesday Opinion column, “A crowded field will help Democrats”:

I wholeheartedly agree that it must be the voters — not pundits or superdelegates — who choose the next Democratic nominee for president. But, when the primaries take place, it would be beneficial to use ranked-choice or range voting. These options yield more information on people’s preferences — not only who everyone’s first choice is but also the second or third choice, etc.

It could be that someone who is the first choice of only a few could actually garner the most votes across the entire population of Democrats. It is that person, with the broadest support, who should get the nomination.

Nancy O'Hagan, Portland, Maine