CALIFORNIA AND four major automakers struck a deal Thursday that, in more normal times, would help resolve a long-standing dispute between the Trump administration’s aggressive deregulators and California’s climate-change warriors. But the administration seems unwilling to cooperate.

At issue is the second phase of federal efficiency standards for cars and light trucks, which President Barack Obama had imposed in consultation with automakers and California. Shortly after President Trump took over, his administration moved to gut mandates scheduled for model years 2021 to 2025, arguing that modifying cars to be more efficient could make them less safe. The administration also seeks to eliminate California’s ability to impose tougher standards.

To be sure, efficiency mandates are a second-best method — after increasing gas taxes — of cutting greenhouse gas emissions from the country’s massive transportation sector. New technology makes cars more expensive upfront, so even if consumers ultimately save more on gas, some drivers might keep their older cars longer, the administration argues.

Fine, but at the moment, the alternative to efficiency standards is nothing, given the Trump administration’s opposition to raising gas taxes or instituting a carbon tax. Enter California, still clinging to its authority to regulate on its own, and BMW, Ford, Honda and Volkswagen, which hold roughly a third of U.S. auto marketshare. Their new deal would make tailpipe standards 3.7 percent more stringent each year, resulting in a fleetwide efficiency improvement to nearly 50 miles per gallon in 2026, just one year after the Obama administration had planned to reach similar goals.

In contrast, a 2018 analysis from the Rhodium Group, a research organization specializing in energy issues, found that the Trump administration’s plan to cancel mandated vehicle improvements would get the nationwide fleet to only 38 mpg. Relative to the original Obama plan, the do-nothing course would boost national oil consumption by 221,000 to 644,000 barrels of oil per day by 2030, which translates into 28 to 83 million metric tons of additional carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere.

The longer time horizon and additional flexibilities that California agreed on with the automakers could be the basis for an accord with federal authorities, leading to a national agreement that avoids the possibility that different states will impose different requirements on car manufacturers. California Air Resources Board Chair Mary D. Nichols told The Post that the deal is an “olive branch” to the administration. A California spokesman said that at least two automakers have contacted the state since the deal emerged.

But EPA spokesman Michael Abboud dismissed the deal as a mere “PR stunt.” The administration is expected to roll out its rollback within weeks. Instead of compromise that results in serious emissions cuts, there will likely be years of unproductive litigation. Meantime, the planet gets only warmer.