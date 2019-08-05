Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announces alternatives to Gov. Larry Hogan’s plans to add toll lanes to the Beltway at I-270. (John Kelly/TWP)

Regarding the July 31 editorial “Virginia is in the fast lane. Maryland, not so much.”:

Privately run toll lanes aren’t a solution to gridlock; they are a guarantee of gridlock. If the regular lanes aren’t jammed up, drivers won’t pay the tolls, and there won’t be any profits.

Wider highways don’t help the economy. In today’s job market, employers want to locate near transit. Most new office space in our region is built near a Metro station.

The Maryland toll lane proposal is beginning to collapse. Voters realize it won’t relieve congestion and will damage the state’s economy and environment. Transurban has already pulled out of the bidding.

It’s time for the state to abandon this misbegotten scheme and put its commuters and its economy on a fast track by investing in rail transit.

Benjamin Ross, Bethesda

The writer is chair of the Maryland Transit Opportunities Coalition.

Read more letters to the editor.