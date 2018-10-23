Sahar Zeki, an activist and a friend of slain Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, attaches a picture of him and a bouquet of flowers on the barriers blocking the road leading Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 23. (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

In the Oct. 17 front-page article “Pompeo visit seems to favor conciliation over confrontation,” The Post reported on the many ways in which President Trump is being soft on the Saudis with respect to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. This should be no surprise.

In 2015, Mr. Trump professed his love for the Saudis because of the millions they have spent buying his properties. Mr. Trump was oblivious then, and he remains clueless, about the fact that the interests of the United States and support of basic human rights should take precedence over his personal financial interests. We are now simply seeing yet another example of the president’s unresolved ethical conflicts coming home to roost.

Mr. Trump should recuse himself from involvement in the U.S. investigation of, and response to, Mr. Khashoggi’s death. And, since we have not seen Mr. Trump’s tax returns, who knows what other matters he should recuse himself from?

David L Hutner, Chevy Chase

Regarding the Oct. 20 front-page article “Altered account draws skepticism, contradicts earlier narratives”:

Saudi Arabia expert Bruce Riedel was right to tell The Post that Saudi Arabia’s claim that Jamal Khashoggi died in a brawl in its consulate is “the worst coverup I’ve ever seen.” But there is another coverup that rivals it: Saudi claims that its slaughter of thousands of civilians in U.S.-supported and -armed airstrikes in Yemen are just “mistakes” that are somehow forgivable. The regularity with which Saudi bombings have hit hospitals and civilian infrastructure and even weddings, a funeral and a school bus carrying dozens of children marks what Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) has said “look like war crimes.”

There are many reasons to stop arming the repressive Saudi regime, but its conduct in Yemen, which has been going on for more than three years, is high on the list.

William D. Hartung, New York

The writer is the director of the Arms and Security Project at the Center for International Policy.

Thanks to the political principles our Founding Fathers established and, among other contributions, America’s role as rescuer in two world wars and rebuilder after the second, our country’s moral authority has been preeminent. But nothing has been so destructive of our position of moral authority as the behavior of the Trump administration in the face of the brazen and horrific murder of Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi action was at once an insult to the sovereignty of Turkey, the honor of the United States (Mr. Khashoggi lived in the United States) and freedom of expression everywhere.

The transparent effort to turn a blind eye to the Saudis’ insult has made our country complicit in our own dishonor and has earned us the world’s derision.

Michael Woscoboinik, Rockbridge Baths, Va.