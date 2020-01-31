You don’t often see physics jokes, never mind in the comic pages. Allow me one nit: The critters on the vertical strings should be touching, else it won’t work.

Emily Johnston, Sykesville

From day to day, the comic strip “Mutts” is one of the most boring on The Post’s Comics pages. But the Jan. 20 strip making fun of “Another Monday” was worse than boring, it was insulting to the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

AD

Apparently, “Mutts” creator Patrick McDonnell didn’t notice that Jan. 20 this year was not just “Another Monday.” It was Martin Luther King Day. At least Scott Stantis (who can be annoying in another way) had his characters in “Prickly City” honor King in a dignified way.

AD

And I’m while I’m at it, this: “Beetle Bailey” has not had a new idea in years.

Can I say something good about any of the strips? You bet: “Blondie,” one of the oldest on your pages, from week to week often has the funniest punchlines of all the “comic” strips. And I love “Zits.”

Carole S. Appel, Alexandria

●

Christianity and enlightenment

I read with sadness Megan Marz’s Jan. 19 Book World review, “There’s an exodus from Christianity. These onetime believers explain why.” The book “Empty the Pews: Stories of Leaving the Church,” is about the disillusionment of Gen X and millennial writers with the faith of their youth in which being a “good Christian” means being straight, Republican, submitting to your husband and believing the Earth is 6,000 years old. I have no doubt that younger generations are reacting against such a small religion; I definitely would and do. But I am (once again) saddened that all of Christianity seems to be lumped together in this smallness.

AD

AD

I belong to a church — the Episcopal Church — that welcomes gay people, feminists, science and people from all over the ideological and political spectrums. We encourage people to explore their faith, to ask questions and live into them, and to encounter the mystery of a God that doesn’t fit into our boxes. What’s more, at the church where I serve as one of the ministers, we have a thriving 20s and 30s group and are full of young people who know they are invited to ask questions and drink deeply from a well of living water that will not run dry. I invite writers to visit anytime and write about this experience of Christianity.

The Rev. Elizabeth Rees, Alexandria

In her Jan. 19 Book World review of Chrissy Stroop and Lauren O’Neal’s book, “Empty the Pews: Stories of Leaving the Church,” Megan Marz wrote, “At times, this trajectory even steamrolls Christianity and, by extension, religious belief into a one-dimensional phenomenon.” Well, that is for certain. From some of the accounts of those departing the faith, you would think they were escaping from North Korea.

AD

AD

In the same paragraph, Marz cited one of the escapees saying she wanted “to embrace a faith less doctrinaire.” From my own observation, I believe more people go out the opposite door. Often church leaders and clergy who are the most distant to any kind of certitude have the most rapid decrease of members. I read once that “No one will follow the sound of a quavering trumpet” (see Corinthians). If a faith is vulnerable on account of a strict doctrine, then how is Islam not affected?

Of the accounts cited in the review, I did not find anyone who approached the topic in depth. Did any of these people who left the faith ever do a slow reading of the New Testament as Saint Teresa of Avila advised? Do not misunderstand me: Faith is a battle for believer and non-, but there certainly was nothing enlightening on the issue per this book as reviewed.

Jerry Laffey, Manassas

●

Closing the loop on a photo caption

Caption writers should think about why they are writing a caption for a photograph. I very much liked the Jan. 17 front-page article “Mormon twins divided over complaint to IRS.” However, the caption for the main photograph on Page A18, where the article continued, drove me to write. The focus of the photograph is the single man. The obvious question for the caption to answer is who the man is. Yet the caption reads, “Lars Nielsen and his twin, David, worked on an IRS whistleblower complaint that accused the Mormon Church of stockpiling billions of dollars meant for charity.”

AD

AD

If the man in the photograph could not be identified, perhaps the picture was a poor choice.

Kenneth Nellis, Washington

●

The momentum behind population waves

The Jan. 21 Health & Science item “The Big Number” listed 1.73 births as “below what is considered the replacement rate — producing as many births each year as deaths.” This was inaccurate.

The replacement rate refers to the total fertility rate needed for parents to replace themselves numerically in any population. Or, across a generation, for that generation to replace itself in a population. How that affects the balance of births and deaths depends on the population’s age structure.

Most of the world’s populations have many more people of reproductive age than older people dying, so even when women have a lower fertility than the replacement value, populations tend to continue to grow. This is called population momentum.

AD

AD

It can take decades for fertility at replacement rate to actually bring a population into equilibrium — one reason, in addition to net immigration, that few countries with sub-replacement fertility rates actually have declining populations.

Moreover, 2.1 children per woman is merely an approximation of replacement fertility, in most relatively healthy and well-off nations. The replacement fertility varies depending on two factors. Where child and youth mortality is high and where sex selection produces more male children than female, the replacement fertility value tends to be considerably higher than 2.1.

Robert Engelman, Takoma Park

The writer is a senior fellow with the Population Institute.

AD

●

Look at the credentials, not the wardrobe

The otherwise excellent Jan. 20 front-page article “With China pact, Trump prioritizes Wall Street” was marred by the unfortunate phrase “a woman in a red power suit” used to describe one member of a group of corporate executives and bankers.

AD

The article mentioned that President Trump identified the woman as “Mary Erdoes, JP Morgan Chase” and engaged in “good-natured ribbing” with her.

However, the three other group members identified by name in the article, all men — Stephen Schwarzman, Sheldon Adelson and Hank Greenberg — were described in terms of their professional accomplishments, without reference to their gender or their clothing.

AD

In the context of the article, a phrase such as “a familiar face” could easily have been substituted for “a woman in a red power suit” without any change in meaning.

Erdoes’s professional accomplishments were buried in the article’s last column on Page A14. It is regrettable that her gender and clothing, both irrelevant to the article, were highlighted on the front page.

Amy Glaser, Fairfax

●

End the ambiguity

The headline on the Jan. 17 Sports article “Terps are back to having fun with rout of the Cornhuskers” didn’t indicate whether it was Maryland’s men’s or women’s basketball team. The only player name on the front page — Blair Watson — could have belonged to a man or a woman. In this case, Blair Watson is a woman. Moreover, the “College Basketball Roundup” could pertain to men’s or women’s games. The Post frequently fails to identify whether it is writing about men’s or women’s teams, which is confusing to those who are not very familiar with the teams or the previous day’s games. Adding a short headline in small type would resolve any ambiguity.

AD

AD

Bert Spilker, Bethesda

●

In the U.S., it's called federal aid

The Jan. 23 Politics & the Nation article “Stricken by disaster, Puerto Ricans still wait for U.S. aid” was strong and important coverage, but the headline should have said “federal aid,” not “U.S. aid.”

The article itself was very clear on that.

John Cross, Burke

●

A good boy, no matter what

The Jan. 20 obituary for Calvin Larson, “Lawyer, civic activist and early resident of Reston,” used the word “mongrel” to describe Larson’s dog Guinness. Although that term is, according to my dictionary, technically correct, it, like “mutt,” has a negative connotation for many people.

Not so long ago in our country, “mongrel” was used, like the term “half-breed,” to describe biracial people — “the other,” definitely not “purebred.” See also “miscegenation.” Today on social media, trolls use similar verbiage to characterize former president Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.).

AD

I suggest we can give an accurate picture of Guinness, if his or her origins are required, by calling him or her a pit bull-Labrador mix.

Gerald Kamens, Falls Church

●

Getting sharp in Style

It used to be that devotees of daily headline pun-ishment would flock to the Sports section to pun-ctuate their days. But now, with the Jan. 17 Style groaner “A trenchant approach to 1917,” it seems that sources for pun-chlines in The Post are more a-pun-dant.

Jon Burkhardt, Potomac

●

'Bud' Krogh beyond the break-in

The Jan. 21 obituary for Egil “Bud” Krogh Jr., “Nixon ‘Plumber’ approved break-in targeting Daniel Ellsberg,” neglected to mention the positive role Krogh played in advancing voting rights and home rule for the residents of the District. As a Nixon White House liaison to Congress, Krogh was assigned to help guide the successful effort that created the position of a House delegate who could serve and vote on committees and speak for the residents of the District, as well as the passage of charter legislation that returned self-government to the District after an absence of 100 years with an elected mayor and council.

As a congressional research analyst specializing in District of Columbia affairs, I frequently interacted with Krogh in this period. I remember him fondly as a dedicated public servant who skillfully cultivated bipartisan support for reestablishing local voting rights that had been revoked by Congress in 1874.

Krogh may have made some serious mistakes in his career, but he should also be remembered with gratitude by the residents of the District for his accomplishments on their behalf.

Nelson F. Rimensnyder, Washington

The writer was an analyst in American national government for the Library of Congress from 1971 to 1974 and director of research for the House Committee on the District of Columbia from 1975 to 1992.

●

Testing readers' statistical literacy

As a former writer and editor at a federal statistical agency, I was dismayed to see the graph chosen to depict the rise in non-farm jobs by gender with the Jan. 11 front-page article “Historic rise for women in the U.S. workforce.”

Interpreting a graph correctly requires a certain level of statistical literacy. By using a non-zero Y-axis, the actual rise is distorted or exaggerated. Many readers probably assumed a zero Y-axis and concluded incorrectly that the number of women in non-farm jobs is about six times higher in 2020 than in 2000, when the actual rise, albeit wonderful, is much lower.

Colleen Blessing, Annandale

The writer is a former employee of the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

●

B.C. A.D. Idk.

B.C. is the time on Earth before Christ. A.D. measures (records) the time after Christ appeared on Earth. Years ago, a good college friend, teacher and administrator told me of a middle school student who thought A.D. stood for “After the Death.” If that was so, he responded, what was the time Christ spent on Earth between B.C. and A.D. called? “I.B.,” the student responded, explaining that meant “In Between.”

The 1850s are part of the 19th century, not the 18th. This example is not so hard to understand but does form the basis of the “decade debate definition” [“Does anybody know what time it is?,” Free for All, Jan. 11].

Why was January 2010 ever considered the first week of the second decade of the third millennium? A decade is 10 years. Therefore, starting with Christ’s birth through 10 A.D., we completed our first decade, our first 10 years. Hence, 11 through 20 completes the second and so on. (Think of our first century as from 0 through, and including, 100 A.D. Shouldn’t the same logic apply to any subsequent 10-year period?)

We can make it easy, or we can make it right. We’ve succeeded in making it confusing.

Steve Clark, Burke

●

Consider this the penalty box

Thank goodness the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018; at least we get decent coverage in The Post of the hometown hockey team. But the rest of the National Hockey League seems to get cursory treatment at best.

Hockey fans among Post readers most days get little more than a few inches of coverage devoted to the rest of the league, ripped from the wire services. But the hockey coverage on Jan. 19 reached a new low. In the listing of the NHL players with the most assists, the teams of 12 of the 13 leading players were wrong. No, Connor McDavid does not play for Boston, Brad Marchand does not play for Edmonton, and Evgeni Malkin does not play for Tampa Bay. It’s a good thing John Carlson plays for Washington. At least his team was right.

Steven P. Levine, Bethesda