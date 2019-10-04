Ever prescient, first lady Betty Ford asked Cokie Roberts to deliver Ford’s imminent eulogy. President Gerald R. Ford had served in the House with Rep. Hale Boggs (D-La.), Roberts’s father, and the two men were great friends. They were able to put aside their political differences and enjoy each other’s company, often at the end of the workday. Betty Ford noticed how Washington was losing this atmosphere and the moniker “City of Conversations” was waning. She asked Roberts to address this troubling trend of party enmity and to implore the baby boomers to put aside their differences and follow the lead of her husband and Roberts’s father. Roberts certainly embodied that spirit in her professional life. One could always count on her to deliver a most objective report on events occurring in either political party. She will be missed.

Rand Moorhead, Birmingham, Mich.

This summer, I had the privilege of attending what was to be one of Cokie Roberts’s last public events. Joined by her husband, Steve Roberts, at a forum hosted by the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History, she engaged the audience with many of her personal and professional memories. Often laced with humor, her recollections were inspirational and loaded with insight about both the past and current state of politics. She charmed and enlightened a packed auditorium of eager listeners.

After the event, I had the chance to tell her about our newly organized Bonnie and Bill Stubblefield Institute for Civil Political Communications at Shepherd University. She encouraged me to make it a success because the need was so great for Americans to relearn the importance of healthy and meaningful (“civil”) debate. We can learn a lot of lessons from Roberts’s principled and tenacious but always fair approach to covering the news. The Stubblefield Institute will not forget her high-minded example.

David R. Welch, Shepherdstown, W.Va.

The writer is director of the Bonnie and Bill Stubblefield Institute for Civil Political Communications at Shepherd University.

Kitty Eisele’s Sept. 22 Outlook essay, “Cokie Roberts loved being in the know, and not just because it was her job,” called Roberts “a centrifugal force, pulling into her orbit Washington’s greenrooms and hearing rooms, its church aisles and carpools, its unsung women and kids and elders and friendships spanning generations and party lines, in a place that, every year, feels more balkanized.” Centrifugal force pushes away from the center. Eisele meant centripetal force.

Hank Wallace, Washington

Scary Halloween advice

I find it ironic that while climate-change issues are covered frequently on the front page, a Local Living article on Halloween promoted buying more plastic throwaway garbage [“Halloween is scary expensive. Try these saving tips.,” Home, Sept. 26]. Halloween junk should be pulled back, not ramped up in this generation. It’s not a buy-and-give-plastic-to-everyone way of life anymore.

Do the right thing. Encourage respect and responsibility for a better way of life.

Lynda Dendtler, Reston

The politics of DWTS

The Sept. 17 Style article “The trickiest tango yet on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ” devoted a lot of ink to its implied criticism of “Dancing With the Stars” producers having included former White House press secretary Sean Spicer as a contestant on the show. All Spicer ever did to merit media scorn was tell a bunch of whoppers on behalf of President Trump. The article overlooked the notoriety of fellow “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Ray Lewis, who pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in 2000 in connection with a nightclub brawl that resulted in two stabbing deaths. The Post should not lampoon Spicer without mentioning Lewis. Can anyone at The Post write without a political slant?

Charles Sullivan, Gaithersburg

Why 'minions' are bad news

Regarding the Sept. 18 front-page article “New focus on crowd size as Warren rally rivals Trump’s”:

I’m sorry to say that in just the first paragraph I was aware of a possible note of unseemly political bias. I refer to where it said “the newly elected president instructed his minions to exaggerate the size of his inauguration crowds.”

While he might indeed have done that, I think the loaded word “minions” should not have been used. Does Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, have “minions”? Does former vice president Joe Biden — or even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)? I’m sure most campaigns have operatives who could be so described. Another term would be “flunkies.” But we use the word “minions” to express our contempt for such people, and especially for their bosses. Such language does appear to reflect a certain contempt.

Peter Kenny, Glenn Dale

Lost without 'Dr. Gridlock'

For the love of all that is good and holy, can The Post bring back Dr. Gridlock? It’s not as though traffic has gotten better since he unfortunately disappeared from the paper’s pages.

Andy Gefen, Bethesda

Poetic justice

The Sept. 23 Metro article “In 19th-century Alexandria, cruelty was their business” did a good job in telling the story of the 19th-century slave-trading cruelty that was a successful business in Alexandria. Finally, we are able to read about how the most prominent slave traders in American history not only greatly profited from their brutal business but also were accepted by society then, and their reputations remained intact for generations. Until now.

However, the article overlooked one very notable postscript to the story: how those slave-trading offices eventually became in 1996 the headquarters of the Northern Virginia Urban League. I served for almost a decade on the board of NVUL, and our meetings were held, literally and figuratively, over the remains of the slave prison in the basement below, a true spin of poetic justice if ever there were one.

Steve Meyerson, Arlington

The writer was a member of the board of directors of the Northern Virginia Urban League from 2000 to 2012.

They loved 'The Knight Life,' 'Nancy,' not so much

“Nancy” is a beloved character from my childhood but hardly an apt replacement for “The Knight Life.” Keith Knight, with his German wife and two kids, is a delight, insightful at times, always crazy. I sincerely hope this is one of thousands of letters requesting the return of “Knight Life.”

Gretchen Dunn, New Carrollton

“Nancy” outlived any humor she ever had, if she ever had any at all. Get rid of the strip; it’s a waste of ink and paper.

Peter Zimmerman, Great Falls

I am disgusted with losing “The Knight Life” and The Post running the tired, old, irrelevant “Nancy.” I’ve ignored half of the comics section for a while now. Whom is The Post trying to reach?

Roger L. Powell, Fairfax City

Just give it to us straight

Regarding M. Carrie Allan’s excellent Sept. 18 Spirits article “Want to cause a stir? Talk about martinis.” [Food]:

Let me correct or clarify a popular misconception, even among bartenders. Martinis may be prepared dry, sweet or perfect. In this context, “perfect” has nothing to do with perfection but is the term used for a middle ground between dry and sweet. The ratio of gin to vermouth has nothing to do with it. A martini mixed with gin and dry vermouth is a dry martini. One mixed with gin and sweet vermouth is a sweet martini. One mixed with gin and both dry and sweet vermouth is called a perfect martini. Again, quantity is irrelevant. Also, garnishes (olives, twist, etc.) change nothing, with the exception of a garnish of a pearl onion. Then the drink is called a Gibson. When garnished with a small potato, it is called a Polished Gibson.

Bryon Stiftar, Springfield

Meanwhile, it's spring in Australia

Facts do matter, even trivial ones. In describing the state dinner for the Australian prime minister on the evening of Sept. 20, the Sept. 21 Style article “Brushing off controversy to wine and dine,” said, “It was the perfect early autumn weather for a night in the Rose Garden.” Actually, it was the perfect late- summer weather, because fall did not begin until Sept. 23.

David Sherer, Chevy Chase

Don't bring Obama into this

The Sept. 13 news article “After Politico report, Israel denies it set up spying devices in Washington” stated that Jonathan Pollard “was a former U.S. Navy analyst who was found guilty of spying for Israel in the 1980s and spent three decades in jail. He was freed in 2015 by President Barack Obama, but his fate remains a source of discontent for Israelis, with the United States continuing to refuse his request to immigrate to Israel.” The decision to parole Pollard after 30 years was made by the sentencing judge in 1987, when Ronald Reagan was president, and by the U.S. Parole Commission in 2015. “Mandatory parole” after 30 years was the applicable law for Pollard’s “life sentence.” Bringing Obama (or any other president) into it only stokes the confusion already in too many American minds.

George Diffenbaucher, Alexandria

Face it. Thou shalt lie.

I admire Tom Toles’s work as a political cartoonist and always have. As a Christian, I wish he hadn’t fueled a widespread misconception about the Ten Commandments in his Sept. 19 editorial cartoon. (This misperception, sadly, exists even among some Jews and Christians.)

To wit: There is no commandment that reads: “Thou shalt not lie.”

The only commandment that relates to truth-telling at all is No. 8 : “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.”

The authors of the Old Testament knew it was neither unrealistic nor unreasonable to forbid people from committing murder, theft or adultery, but no one can live a normal human life without telling a certain number of lies along the way.

Accusing another person of wrongdoing of which the accuser knows the accused is not guilty is an entirely different order of ethical offense, hence the prohibition.

President Trump is morally odious not because he has lied in his life (who hasn’t?) but because he lies frequently, even about matters that are, in themselves, of little importance. (Witness the size-of-the-inaugural-crowd nonsense and the recent Alabama hurricane debacle.)

An artist as imaginative as Toles can certainly get plenty of creative mileage out of this repellent character trait without doing violence to the Decalogue.

Thomas Anthony DiMaggio, York, Pa.

One way to raise awareness

The Sept. 23 Metro article “Poll finds support for more school funding, little awareness of plan to do so” stated that 77 percent of residents say they have heard nothing at all about the Kirwan report.

If this is the case, why was the article buried on Page B4 in the Metro section? Placing the article on the front page of the section would have brought needed light to the report, its origins and ultimate goals of bettering education in Maryland. I look forward to reading more in-depth articles about the Kirwan report and, as also stated in the article, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) plans to deny funding for its important initiatives.

Jack Hume, Silver Spring

On giants' shoulders

Regarding the Sept. 21 Politics & the Nation article “Biggest Arctic exploration in history heads to the North Pole”:

I applaud the efforts of these scientists and coverage by The Post.

But there was no mention of the first polar expedition to do this: Fridtjoh Nansen’s Fram expedition sailed from 1893 to 1896. The Fram and crew remained icebound for more than two years. There were no icebreakers, no rotations of scientists or resupplies, and no possibility of rescue. There was not even science to ensure their controversial idea was achievable or survivable. Success and great contributions to the new field of oceanography were made.

Please, we all stand on the shoulders of giants. Let’s give them their due.

Paul Jarris, Springfield

Well-earned 'luck'

Regarding Richard Cohen’s Sept. 24 op-ed, “This is my last column. I’ve been lucky.”:

I will miss Cohen’s columns. I may not always have agreed with him, but I found his work to be well argued and thought-provoking. I found his emphasis on luck to be interesting. There is a saying that luck is the just and inevitable reward for the skillful. I think this applies here.

Bob Rhodes, Richmond

