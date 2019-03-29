This week’s “Free for All” letters.



D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney scores a goal on a penalty kick against Real Salt Lake on March 16. (Geoff Burke/Usa Today Sports)

Give D.C. United its due

While I understand that soccer takes a back seat to other sports in the District and in the United States in general, I fail to see how a rout of a quality opponent by our home-team D.C. United failed to make the front page of the March 17 Sports section as anything other than a footnote directing readers to “Rooney steals spotlight with hat trick,” an article buried on the back page.

D.C. United is playing in a wonderful new stadium, features a world-class star player and, as the article reported, “extended its regular season unbeaten streak to 13” in the game ; this included three wins this season against solid teams to which they have yet to yield a goal. Their “5-0 demolition of Real Salt Lake” surely merited front-page attention.

Instead, we saw articles on the Capitals losing, the NCAA tournament prospects of Duke, Virginia and North Carolina (none of these play home games locally), “meditation” in baseball spring training and the beginning of a lengthy think piece on Stephen Strasburg.

While our other professional sports franchises have generally failed to provide any serious postseason excitement to the city (last season’s Caps excepted), D.C. United has brought home four Major League Soccer championships since 1996 and shows every sign of being a contender again in 2019.

What might it take for The Post to devote the attention to D.C. United that its on-field success clearly merits?

Daniel W. Keiper, Falls Church

'Hopping mad' over historic omissions

Whatever merit Robert Kagan’s March 17 Opinions Essay, “The strongmen strike back,” might hold for Post readers, I have to say one sentence of it made me not just angry but also hopping mad. That sentence: “Russian and U.S. armies defeated German armies.”

My wife and I are survivors of World War II. We were being bombed, and my father extinguished two incendiary bombs, close to the front door of my childhood home in Cowes, Isle of Wight. My grandfather served in the Royal Navy, and my brother-in-law, a British Army sergeant, participated in the Normandy invasion. My father built warships and served in the Home Guard. The naval guns of a destroyer of the Free Polish Navy saved my town from even more death, injury and destruction than it received, and the Free French Navy operated torpedo boats from a boatyard less than a quarter-mile from my birthplace in Cowes.

A major contributor to the defeat of Germany and Italy was the effort — and unimaginable casualties — of the Soviet Red Army. Their defeat of the Germans at Stalingrad and Kursk eliminated a German victory. A major precursor to the invasion of Italy was the defeat of Germany by the British Eighth Army in North Africa, an event joined only latterly by U.S. forces. The ability of our welcome U.S. allies to use the United Kingdom as a jumping-off base for the bombing and invasion of Germany was created by the defeat of the German air force and prevention of invasion by the Royal Air Force winning the Battle of Britain. This was without (and before) U.S. support. A major contribution to winning the Battle of the Atlantic against the German U-boats was made by British codebreakers, notably Alan Turing. The D-Day invasion, in which Americans participated and which was commanded by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, also included British, Canadian, French, Polish and other allies. Eisenhower’s deputy was British Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery, who had led the crucial defeat of German forces in North Africa.

Nothing will ever detract from my sincere gratitude, and that of most Britishers, for the wonderful assistance we received from our U.S. military and civilian allies in helping to save our country and others from defeat. But they did have a little assistance, to put it mildly.

David C. Jones, Annandale

La Dalia in San Salvador on Jan. 11. (Fred Ramos/For The Washington Post)

The Salvadoran artists Walterio Iraheta and Abigail Reyes pose for a portrait at their studio in San Salvador on Jan. 8. (Fred Ramos/For The Washington Post)

El Salvador deserved better

Regarding the March 17 Washington Post Magazine article “Haiti, El Salvador, Liberia: Trump insulted them all. We sent a writer to capture their beauty.”:

I recently returned from a 10-day trip to El Salvador, which I first visited 56 years ago as a college student. While the Post Magazine essay made very interesting reading, writer Bill Donahue’s observations and portrayal of the country were mostly made through interactions with and the stories told by one eccentric local artist. I must wonder if this approach did justice to the country. On my recent trip, I spent a good amount of time with my old friend and her family, who are more mainstream professionals. The impression I got from my four-day interactions with them and others was of a more civilized, normally functioning nation, albeit with an omnipresence of gun-carrying security forces in many public places. The country definitely deserved a more balanced commentary.

Toshio Nakano, Frederick

With excitement and anticipation, I read Bill Donahue’s Washington Post Magazine article about countries President Trump has insulted, hoping Donahue would show the beauty of at least one of these countries, of which, of course, there is much. To write about the crime and trouble in El Salvador was no news at all. In fact, I think Donahue did nothing but reinforce Trump’s cutting and thoughtless words. To write about El Salvador’s natural beauty and, in turn, its beautiful people was what I had hoped for and expected. Sadly, this article missed the mark.

Lisa Wichtendahl, New Market

Spoilers and head-scratchers

Hank Stuever’s TV reviews don’t give spoilers. Ann Hornaday’s movie reviews don’t give spoilers. So why on Earth did Damona Hoffman, and the Washington Post Magazine editorial staff, think it was a good idea for the March 17 Date Lab to feature a spoiler in the headline [“Spoiler: Yes, there was a second date”]?

For Date Lab fans, at least half the fun is formulating one’s own opinion about a date’s final outcome and seeing how that opinion develops and changes throughout the description of the date, until the big reveal at the end of the article. So, yeah, that was pretty well ruined by the spoiler. Please, Post, keep Date Lab a spoiler-free zone and preserve our little Sunday-morning amusement.

Jennifer Gittins-Harfst, Annandale

I understand that the purpose of a headline is to allow the reader to decide quickly whether to invest time in an article. But when a headline is written so ambiguously that one has to read the first several paragraphs of the article just to figure out what the headline means, the relationship between headline and article is inverted.

A March 14 front-page headline read: “FAA grounds scrutinized Boeing jets in U.S.” But was “grounds” being used as a verb or a noun? Was “scrutinized” a verb or an adjective? My first reading of the headline led to two wrong calls — “grounds” as a noun and “scrutinized” as a passive verb. Two days later, I confronted this daunting headline in Metro: “Amazon records deal alarms activists.” “Records,” of course, could be a noun or a verb. And, as a noun, it could mean records as in documents, or records as in unsurpassed performances — a concept frequently associated with Amazon. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Post.) Or it could mean “records” as in musical recordings. Both “deal” and “alarms” also could be either nouns or verbs. Totally confused, I started to read the article, only to discover that records was an adjective. By then, I realized I had no interest in the subject. An unambiguous headline would have informed me immediately that I need not waste my time reading further.

Stephen Samuels, Washington

With the headline “Turns out, the millennials really are special,” a March 19 Economy & Business article implied some big difference between millennials and other generations. But the data show that successive generations reach certain milestones (marriage, homeownership) later than the previous generation. A less misleading headline would have been “Millennials continue trends of previous generations.”

Duane Schmidt, Dickerson, Md.

Relatives of enslaved people hold old clay pipes that Archaeologist Julie Schablitsky found on the site of an old cabin in Crownsville, Md., and gleaned DNA that linked back to the Mende people of Africa. (Mary F. Calvert/For The Washington Post)

Enslaved people did not forget

Kudos to Julie M. Schablitsky and others for using molecular anthropology to trace the origins of the enslaved person who used a pipe found at an archaeological dig near Annapolis recently [“A DNA thread from Md. to Africa,” Metro, March 16].

However, one quote in the article should be corrected: “ ‘As soon as people stepped on those slave ships in Africa . . . whether they were from Benin or whether they were from Sierra Leone, wherever they were from, that identity was . . . lost,’ Schablitsky said. ‘Their humanity is stripped from them,’ she said. ‘Who they are as a people is gone.’ ”

The origins of the Africans who endured the Middle Passage may have been lost to later generations, but the enslaved persons themselves did not forget their origins, identity, humanity, culture, language, art or skills. Their masters, too, typically also knew of their slaves’ origins and capabilities.

This has been well-established by historians since the 1970s. For example, documents from the antebellum South frequently mentioned slaves’ African ethnic group of origin, skills learned in Africa that made them more valuable to U.S. plantations, and slaves running away to seek the company of other slaves from their ethnic group.

For first-person proof, read Zora Neale Hurston’s “Barracoon: The Story of the Last ‘Black Cargo.’ ” In 1927, Hurston sought out Cudjo Lewis, the last surviving African to have endured the Middle Passage to the United States, who was brought to Alabama (illegally) and enslaved in 1859 or 1860. Even in 1927, at age 86, he clearly remembered his youth in what is now Benin, his family, his village and the events of his life before, during and after capture and slavery. He never stopped yearning to return to Africa. His loss and remembrances will break your heart, but read it, because he speaks for the hundreds of thousands who came before him, and Hurston recorded his memories with care.

Ed and Martha Wells, University Park

A password for inclusion — and exclusion

Regarding Mary Bienvenue’s March 16 Free for All letter, “Reading further into ‘Green Book,’ ” I regret that, to understand meanings of unfamiliar words (in Ann Hornaday’s column about “Green Book,” for example ), she has worn out pages of her dictionary and must buy a new one. Although Bienvenue complained about “having to pick up [her] dictionary,” I congratulate her on using the book version, rather than an online dictionary.

Usage of the words Bienvenue mentioned (“coruscatingly,” “opprobrium” and “shibboleth”) range from rare to academic. I was curious enough about the last word to consult a dictionary. I gained insight into “shibboleth,” an ancient word (from Hebrew) with potential widespread use in contemporary communication. A shibboleth is a catchword or slogan identifying a particular group. In today’s world, people are so conscious of self-identity and group identity. The tendency can reassure, as well as alienate. Sometimes using a code word may acclimate someone to an unfamiliar environment. However, conflict arises when the shibboleth’s purpose is to exclude, rather than to include. In the Old Testament (Judges 12:6), a person’s mispronunciation of “shibboleth ” resulted in an Ephraimite being put to death by a Gileadite.

Lois F. Morris, Silver Spring

Enough with the ageism

Richard Cohen’s March 19 op-ed, “Biden and Sanders are too old,” was an example of irresponsible and poorly researched (“I am not sure if Sanders works out”) commentary and unfortunately based on discrimination. It successfully perpetuated ageism, sadly one of the last socially acceptable forms of discrimination. We should not draw conclusions about individuals based simply on the number of years they have lived. One person’s 80 is not necessarily like another’s. Let’s strive to evaluate qualifications based on facts and not assumptions. Any candidate elected will need to assemble a team to fill gaps in knowledge and ability, as no president can lead effectively without that support.

Meg Ogea, Arlington

Chad cheers chap. Chap cheers Chad.

For more than two years now, I’ve reluctantly gotten to the A section via Metro, Obituaries and Sports. Sissy that I am, I’ve considered canceling my subscription to The Post because of my desire to be a pleasant chap. One cannot be a pleasant chap after reading Page A1. As of March 18, I have changed my mind about canceling, all because of Norman Chad, a.k.a. “Couch Slouch” [“In this cutthroat card game, performance-enhancing drugs are a bridge too far,” Sports].

Whoever hired Chad years ago deserves a raise. Amid our dear nation’s turmoil, the Couch Slouch columnist told us of a crisis in the game of bridge, America’s “last pure sport.” The game, he wrote, “has been rocked by a drug scandal of Cansecoian proportions.” (I may be the last living person who knows what Chad was writing about.)

The world’s No. 1 bridge player has been given a one-year ban for testing positive for synthetic testosterone and a female fertility drug. “The 49-year-old Norway native, who is serving time for tax fraud, could not be reached for comment.” Chad then compared the accused to Bill Romanowski, Wesley Snipes and Al Capone, writing: “that is one tough sport.” Simply wonderful. I’m grateful.

Donald M. Mayhew, Chevy Chase

Truth matters, even in fiction

Aren’t book review editors charged with the same responsibility as editors of other sections? How, then, was the statement by Diana Abu-Jaber in “West Bank. Brooklyn. It’s all occupied territory for a woman.,” her March 15 Book World review of “A Woman Is No Man,” that the protagonist’s father was “driven from his home by the Israeli invasion” allowed? If the author was referring to 1948, Arab countries invaded nascent Israel, not the other way around. If 1967, Israel preempted a second invasion and took back land it lost in 1948. I know it’s fiction, but given the fiction being bandied about in Congress, book reviews ought not to propagate lies.

Peter G. Pollak, Elkridge, Md.

An intellectual's case for Trump

Contrary to what reviewer Carlos Lozada complained of in “Thinking for Trump” [Outlook, March 17], well more than half of Michael Anton’s short book of some 100 pages consists of new material. It succinctly makes the case for President Trump as the defender of constitutional government — that is, anti-authoritarian, limited government: Let’s try self-government for all, Trump argues, in unison with Abraham Lincoln, even though both now bear the label of “dictator” from the real enemies of the Constitution.

Anton answers what Lozada asked : How can an intellectual support an anti-intellectual president? Anton explains how, as a former speechwriter for prominent Republicans, he came to change his mind about conservative establishment thinking and was won over by Trump’s “America First” criticism of the Republican Party and its failed policies on war, trade, immigration and, above all, the soft despotism of political correctness. Anton makes an intellectually grounded critique of conservative and libertarian think-tank ideology. He thus helped bring about the soul-searching that Trump has launched and that the political establishment has recoiled from.

Ken Masugi, Rockville

Two dogs at a dog park. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

World's easiest negotiations

It was curious to read in the March 24 Metro article “Dog parks are up to snuff for pups” that a D.C. Council member requested that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority enter into a “unilateral negotiation” with the District regarding disposition of one of its properties. This seemed to be an oxymoron. I believe it’s well understood that any true negotiation must be at least bilateral (possibly multilateral), i.e., involving two or more parties; otherwise there is no negotiation — only dictation.

Perhaps the speaker intended to request “exclusive” negotiations limited to only one potential buyer, which would eliminate competition and put a choke collar and leash on WMATA’s obtaining maximum value for its asset in a free-market deal.

Elery Caskey, Rockville

A poet's elegiac end

While not strictly speaking an example of an aptronym, in which a person’s name relates to his or her profession, I couldn’t help but marvel at the possible extension in its meaning when I read that the poet W.S. Merwin lived in Haiku, Hawaii, and his passing was confirmed by Sonnet Coggins [“Poet of austere lyricism twice won the Pulitzer Prize,” obituaries, March 17].

Stephanie Murphy, Takoma Park