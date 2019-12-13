I did not vote for Donald Trump, and I do not approve of his “reign” as president; however, I think Melania Trump was unfairly criticized for her choice of clothing. At this time of year, with festivals, lights, parties, gift-giving and holiday decorations, who among us does not want to get all dolled up? We want to celebrate the season and dress accordingly. That’s what Trump did. She wore a lovely white ensemble, complete with a matching coat. “The coat looks ridiculous,” wrote Givhan.

Give her a break; she is not President Trump. We should show the first lady respect.

Mary Elizabeth Cox, Lorton

Just us peons

When I read Laurence J. Cohen’s Nov. 30 Free for All letter, “Leader, not ‘boss,’ ” which chastised The Post for using the pejorative term “union boss” in a headline, I got that deja vu feeling. I did a search of The Post’s website for the term and, sure enough, found seven letters since 2011 specifically complaining about the same thing, some with almost identical headlines:

● “Leader, not ‘boss,’ ” Jeff Johnson, Washington, April 20

● “Again with this pejorative term?” Jennifer N. Martin, Rockville, March 10, 2018

● “An age-old slur,” M. Kay Gartrell, Bethesda, Feb. 3, 2018

● “A leader, not a boss,” Patricia LeBlanc, Takoma Park, March 17, 2012

● “Labeling union leaders (cont’d),” RoseAnn DeMoro, Silver Spring, Sept. 3, 2011

The same search turned up 253 overall mentions of the term. Are any of The Post’s “bosses” reading letters?

Jeffrey Lubbers, Takoma Park

Watch those words

The Post is misdescribing the actions of our country’s female leader. The Dec. 6 coverage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) characterized her statement on impeachment as argument and her demeanor as rattled.

The front-page article “Pelosi announces Democrats will draft impeachment counts” said, “In a solo appearance at the Capitol, Pelosi argued that the president’s conduct when it came to Ukraine left Democrats with ‘no choice but to act,’ charging that [President] Trump abused the powers of the presidency and leaving little doubt that the House will hold a vote to impeach him as early as before Christmas.”

The news article “Reluctantly, Pelosi becomes impeachment’s public face” said, ‘Two hours later, she was rattled when a reporter asked if she hates Trump — a question meant to elicit a response to a frequent GOP attack, but one she instead took as a personal slight.”

Using the word “argued” to describe a statement, declaration or announcement is incorrect. It is demeaning and diminishes the gravity of an announcement from the speaker of the House. Using “rattled” to describe the speaker’s righteous anger at a question that challenged her professional authority during such a serious event clearly skewed, with deprecatory and misogynist language, the power of words spoken by a leader of our government.

It’s time to use a thesaurus; report, not inflame; and choose not to perpetuate gender bias to report on actions of women.

Debra Crerie, Arlington

Democrats are in the House

I am struck by The Post’s use of “Democrats” when speaking of actions that the House of Representatives takes with regard to the impeachment of President Trump. A Dec. 6 front-page headline said “Pelosi announces Democrats will draft impeachment counts.” Shouldn’t it be “Pelosi announces House of Representatives will draft . . . ”? Last I heard, the committees of the House of Representatives are made up of members of both parties. Is The Post implying that the impeachment counts will be drafted by the Democratic National Committee? Or some other purely Democratic Party-related body? The Post should be more careful and more accurate in its headlines, especially when dealing with an issue as serious as the impeachment of a president.

Marta Zielyk, Reston

Hold up on that headline

“Stand and deliver, senators” was a poor choice of headline for Danielle Allen’s Dec. 2 op-ed. The phrase was traditionally used by highway robbers to demand that their victims surrender their valuables or risk death. Are the members of the Senate being threatened at gunpoint to divest themselves of the president?

Paul Heer, Arlington

Inner and upper circles

Did The Post mean to make a statement in the photograph of Rudolph W. Giuliani and his Ukrainian associates in the Dec. 7 edition [news]? The “halo” over his head was ironic given his recent activities.

Glenn Easton, Chevy Chase

Bills, bills, bills

On Dec. 5, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held a news conference at which she said there are more than 200 bipartisan bills that were passed in the House but sit untouched on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) desk. While I believe that the impeachment of a president is a significant event in our lives, the death of democracy is surely greatly hastened by the limited light shed on this important fact. I believe it is time for The Post to become the beacon of light that gives equal or greater space to articles about the changes in the lives of all of us that could be made possible if the Senate would allow votes on these bills. This is too important to ignore.

Elaine U. Sloan, Fairfax

Barrier breakers

The Nov. 29 obituary for Wat Misaka, “Basketball player broke pro color barrier,” was thorough, but it is a bit of a stretch to say his three-game stint in 1947 broke the National Basketball Association color barrier. Few people, if they even knew about Misaka, perceived him as a barrier-breaker at that time. The obituary credited Earl Lloyd with being the sole African American player to integrate the NBA in 1950. There were two other players, Nat Clifton and Chuck Cooper, who began their NBA careers that season. These three broke through the bigger barrier that had kept out many talented black players.

Douglas Snyder, Bowie

An artful correction

In a Jan. 12 Free for All letter, “The fine art of photography,” I took Sebastian Smee to task for what I thought was a misguided review he had written about Ansel Adams’s work. I felt that his critique lacked an “overdue appreciation” of one of the greatest artists of the 20th century.

Since then, I have read much of what Smee has written in The Post. And, I must admit, I have gained an overdue appreciation of his work. Especially when the art is on canvas or the artist is a painter, his critiques and reviews are informative and his prose at times can be downright lyrical.

In his Dec. 1 review of the collection of Helen Levitt photographs at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, “This photo is a window into life as a kid before social media” [Arts & Style], Smee also showed that his keen eye and thoughtful wordcraft indeed can serve the photographic arts well.

Michael K. McLaughlin, Laurel

Cold facts behind the cash

Regarding the Dec. 9 news article, “Warren made nearly $2 million as corporate consultant”:

The Post’s headline stating that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) earned “nearly $2 million” consulting for corporations and financial firms is factually correct yet misleading in practice. Ms. Warren earned it over about two decades, which makes her income typical of someone with an advanced degree. I’ve also earned nearly $2 million over the same period of time. It doesn’t make me a millionaire.

An appropriate headline would have been: “Warren’s work in private sector included corporate clients.” But that wouldn’t have been much of a story.

Brendan Martin, Arlington

Look how they've faded

Reading the Dec. 5 news article “Shrinking birds an effect of a changing climate, analysis shows,” I expected to see a photograph illustrating the effect. Sure enough I did, but the article failed to mention the most important finding: Climate change affects the birds’ color as well as size.

Tom Kirby, Bowie

Undeniable

In 2017, New Mexico congressional candidate Valerie Plame retweeted and defended an article from a Holocaust-denial website titled “America’s Jews are driving America’s wars.” The Post covered it at the time, and in an unflattering way.

So when I saw the Dec. 2 Style article about her, “The spy who came into her own,” I assumed that it would at least mention the controversy. Boy, was I wrong. Leaving out Plame’s alleged anti-Semitism turned it into a puff piece. The omission was saying that clear, provable and virulent anti-Semitism doesn’t matter. That hurts me.

Many readers may not be forgiving of virulent anti-Semitism literally taken from a Holocaust-denial, racist website. They have a right to know what congressional candidate Plame did and said about Jews. How could The Post leave it out?

Jonathan S. Mark, Alexandria