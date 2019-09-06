Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters.



Early risers are rewarded with a colorful sunrise over Casco Bay in Portland, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

We didn't say which colors

I was annoyed by the caption under the photograph in the Aug. 22 Digest [Politics & the Nation]: “Early risers are rewarded with a colorful sunrise over Casco Bay in Portland, Maine, on Wednesday.” “Colorful sunrise”? That was left to my imagination. All I saw was a very gray day. Why promise color when the photo was in black and white? I was left wanting more.

Sharon Hills, Springfield

More details prescribed

The Aug. 27 front-page article “Court deals 1st blow to drugmaker over opioids” stated that Oklahoma had accused Johnson & Johnson of being part of an effort to encourage doctors to prescribe more opioids for pain “by mounting an aggressive misinformation campaign that targeted the least knowledgeable physicians.”

Just how did Johnson & Johnson and other companies find these “least knowledgeable physicians” to peddle their propaganda to? Did they target those who graduated in the bottom quarter of their medical school class, perhaps? Use IQ tests?

How doctors were sold on opioids as a pain solution is arguably the most crucial element of the legal charges against Johnson & Johnson and others. A far better explanation was required.

Jon Frandsen, Takoma Park

Out-of-the-park baseball writing

Jesse Dougherty’s Aug. 23 Nationals: Perspective article, “What day is it? Don’t ask the Nats.” [Sports], included this: “Spend enough time around a major league team — trail them from city to city, shoot the breeze, press your ear into their conversations — and you will notice something: Players never know what day of the week it is.”

That might be my favorite sentence ever written by a baseball beat writer.

Michael Hopps, Silver Spring

There's more than one path to a good night's sleep

I read with interest and empathy Ron Charles’s Aug. 22 Critic’s Notebook, “Woke about insomnia.” Charles is one of the roughly 50 million to 70 million U.S. adults who suffer with sleep problems. But he got it wrong when he wrote, “doctors and ‘sleep specialists’ are only now catching up with what so many have endured for years.” Sleep science has been going on for more than 60 years. Not only does the field recognize the importance of sleep, but it also has accumulated a robust evidence base supporting the efficacy of treatments for insomnia.

I am a certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist, and I have spent the past 15 years bringing relief to hundreds of insomnia sufferers. As with any major medical condition, insomnia is a serious disorder, not something that can be cured by books alone. Trained sleep specialists offer more than just the sleep hygiene tips described in the article, such as “avoid alcohol and caffeine at night.” Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia is a non-medication strategy that has been proved to be as effective and longer-lasting than any sleep medicine, and without the side effects. I encourage Charles and readers not to lose hope. Effective treatments are out there and can bring you “that heaven upon earth to the weary head.”

Wendy M. Troxel, Park City, Utah

Powder and smoke

I was reading the Aug. 15 news article “Six officers shot, hurt during standoff in a North Philadelphia neighborhood ” when I hit this line: “Bullets flew through the streets and wafts of gunpowder filled the air.”

Really? Wafts of “gunpowder”? Were the police or their antagonist using muskets? Firearms that were loaded with loose gunpowder and balls? How did gunpowder get into the air? Did someone throw handfuls of it into the air, to be wafted on summer breezes? I think the authors of the article meant “gun smoke.”

Ted White, Falls Church

Glory days of kazoos and football

I enjoyed The Post’s fine Aug. 25 Sports article “A bold play by quitting the big time,” about the University of Chicago’s football program. Ted Repass’s memories from the 1980s differ from mine of the late 1970s. At that time, football had its place on campus. Games were well attended, and we had our own star in running back Dale Friar.

Perhaps interest took a downturn later, but for many of us on campus, homecoming was a minor big deal with our kazoo marching band. We even got the mayor of Chicago, Michael Bilandic, to attend with his wife in 1978.

Rory Rohde, Hamilton

People play “Hearthstone” at BlizzCon in Anaheim, Calif., in November 2018. (Noah Smith/For The Washington Post)

Game on

Regarding the Aug. 25 The World article “In S. Korea, esports is more than fun and games”:

Finally! A positive article acknowledging the booming sport of competitive gaming.

Online video gaming is the most powerful popular cultural force for young people today. Kids of all ages gather with their friends the same way previous generations might have gathered together on basketball courts or baseball diamonds. Gaming can span social groups. It’s not just for nerds. Girls and boys, geeks and jocks, immigrants and exchange students all grew up on gaming and love it. It’s what we have in common.

And, just like athletes in any other sport, we improve our skills to compete. Virginia and eight other states have officially recognized video gaming as a varsity high school sport. This means kids of all kinds of backgrounds can sign up, go to practices, train with a coach and “suit up” for game days. They can compete against other teams throughout the state and even across the nation. This kind of involvement can be a positive factor in a student’s social and academic success.

It’s also big business. Multiplayer online gaming generated revenue of roughly $19 billion in 2016 worldwide. It’s time to take it seriously and treat it like the sport it is — just ask Ted Leonsis, who has invested heavily in esports ventures and has predicted that esports athletes will match the fame and earnings of superstars in traditional sports within the next 10 years.

Game on, world.

Oran Betz, Arlington

It was hard to see the humor

I agree with Peter Marks that Signature Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Assassins” was well executed (sorry for the pun); however, I did not come away from watching a recent performance with his impression that it was largely a vehicle for charm and humor. [“Signature Theatre’s production is killer,” Style, Aug. 23]. From the beginning of the show, the actors depict overwhelmingly angry and/or mentally unstable people who constantly fire off guns, sing the praises of firearms and justify their shootings in terms of indignation and rage.

Living in a period of constant mass killings, especially so soon after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, I found it extremely disturbing to watch characters represent real people brandishing firearms with such abandon and spouting such vitriol.

Walter Albano, Washington

A better gun reform

The Aug. 19 front-page article “Calls to restrict firearm capacity” was a highly informative piece that presented extensive information from both sides. However, it missed the most important factor: Banning or limiting magazines to no more than 10 rounds will not work. “The NRA estimates that more than 250 million magazines with a capacity of 11 rounds or greater are in circulation. Of those, 100 million have a capacity of at least 30 rounds.” If a weapon can take a replaceable 10-round magazine, it can also take all other-size reloadable magazines.

What is required is to ban assault-style weapons unless converted for reasonable civilian self-defense. The magazine-reload process needs to be changed from the military style of complete magazine replacement to a fixed, 10-round magazine that has a single-round reload process, which would take at least 10 seconds for a complete reload. This would have prevented the Dayton, Ohio, shooter or anyone else from firing 41 shots in 32 seconds. It would likely force a would-be mass murderer to throw away his rifle and pull out another gun to continue his assault. Victims would have a chance to flee or to tackle him while he changed guns.

Denis Michael Katchmeric, Gainesville

The writer is a retired arms trade analyst for the Defense Department.

Jin Young Ko is the top-earning player in the Ladies Professional Golf Association. (Frank Gunn/AP)

Chip away at inequity

After viewing the list of Ladies Professional Golf Association money leaders in the Aug. 20 Sports section, it’s clear the lady golfers need a #MeToo movement. With the female leader earning a total of more than $2 million this year, compared with the weekly winner of the Professional Golfers’ Association tour receiving $1 million or more, tournament sponsors should step up to make more money available for the women to share. The networks (and the Sports section) can help build the viewing audience by giving more attention to these skilled women on the links.

Bill Butler, Falls Church

Marijuana's potent risks

The Aug. 20 front-page article “In some Calif. cafes, pot to get a seat at the table” failed to mention that there are adverse health effects from breathing pot smoke. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Smoked marijuana, in any form, can harm lung tissues and cause scarring and damage to small blood vessels. Smoke from marijuana contains many of the same toxins, irritants, and carcinogens as tobacco smoke.” During the 20th century, 100 million people died from tobacco, including active and passive smokers.

Because marijuana is illegal under federal law, it has been difficult for researchers to study its pollutant emissions. However, burning any organic material, whether it be wood, tobacco or marijuana, will lead to the toxic and carcinogenic products of incomplete combustion.

Should we wait another 50 years to discover that marijuana smoke kills? Federal and state public-health officials should fund research into and publicize pot-smoke toxicity now before another legalized epidemic is unleashed on an uninformed public.

James L. Repace, Davidsonville

He gets his chips on Route 66 (minus 55)

I’m sorry, but the Aug. 28 Food article “We tried 13 popular potato chip brands. Don’t get salty over our rankings.” was nothing but a cheap chip-shot and not-so-light “a-salt” on the local, little guy. Route 11 Potato Chips deserved better than this spud of a national taste test.

Those of us who represent the locally grown, Post-reading, D.C.-potato-chip-chomping, couch community now have a major chip on our shoulders. (Okay, so it’s a potato chip — but still.) Exactly who were these panelists? What credentials made them experts on rating great potato chips?

“I hated it,” said one taster, who added that it “tastes fishy, probably because the oil was turned. Ew.” Really? How irresponsible to imply, then publish a fishy, unsubstantiated charge that Route 11’s frying oil was old and had turned.

Ever visited the Route 11 Potato Chip Factory in the Shenandoah Valley? If these expert panelists had, they would have witnessed a genuine family-run operation: friendly, fully transparent, meticulously clean, precise, exacting and perfect. Route 11 packaging says it all: “Lightly salted.” That means less salt. Got it? No hidden sodium, corporate greed or nasty preservatives, just pure potato chip heaven using locally sourced ingredients joyfully cooked and packaged on-site — not a fish in sight.

Peter A. Madigan, Chantilly

Wendy Helgemo walks through Congressional Cemetery in July. Her organization created the Guide to Indigenous DC app, which points out destinations of Native American significance in Washington, including graves in the cemetery. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Remember the Anacostans

We’re fortunate that a new app can guide users to sites around the area to celebrate our nation’s indigenous history. But the Aug. 22 Metro article “Correcting the District’s indigenous narrative” failed to mention the long and rich history of the indigenous people of Washington, the Anacostans. They farmed, quarried and foraged throughout our area for centuries before Capt. John Smith and other Europeans encountered (and scattered) them in the 17th century. The app mentions the Anacostans in reference to Roosevelt Island, where some tribe members lived for a few years after leaving their villages in various parts of what is now the District before migrating north. But historical markers on their presence in the District are scarce to nonexistent in locations we know they occupied, such as Garfield Park on Capitol Hill and Bolling Air Force Base. The app and The Post could help close this knowledge gap by sharing more information about this important local tribe.

Armand Lione, Washington

The writer is director of the D.C. Native History Project.

Robert Engelman, Washington

The writer is associate director of the D.C. Native History Project.

Hail to the 'R-words'

Perhaps The Post should consider using the term “R-word” instead of actually printing the nasty name for the Washington National Football League team.

Jeff Owrutsky, Silver Spring