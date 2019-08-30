Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters.



Concertgoers in makeshift living quarters at the Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y., on Aug. 16, 1969. (AP)

The memory and legacy of Woodstock

I grew up in Sullivan County, N.Y., the home of the 1969 Woodstock festival. So I was disappointed but not surprised that the Aug. 15 Style article “Woodstock: The myth and the muddy truth” didn’t include the spontaneous “Forgotten Woodstock” 20th-anniversary festival.

I was there in 1989, and its reality was the closest of all the festivals to the myth of the 1969 event. It was a week of peace, love and music, and was the only anniversary show ever held on the original site. The local paper said police estimated the crowd at near 10,000; when reminded that the county board of supervisors had to approve any event with more than 5,000, I heard, they re-estimated the crowd at slightly fewer than 5,000. Melanie, one of the 1969 performers, sang, and word was that Edgar Winter, another 1969 original, showed up but left when the organizer told him he couldn’t set up his own equipment but had to plug and play like everyone else.

If any attempt to recapture the dream of Woodstock 1969 succeeded, it was this one.

Roger Cryan, Fairfax

I read the cynical article about the original Woodstock and the attempted copies. The article, as it applied to the original, barely scratched the surface and showed little understanding of the event.

I was there. The overwhelming feeling to me, more than the mud and rain, was that you had a half-million friends. As one small example, I happened to be walking near the edge of the crowd when a panel truck pulled up, rolled up the back door and started selling fresh fruit (at reasonable prices). The conversation was “After you”; “No, after you”; “No, you were here first.” It may be hard for people today to understand, for that was a time and place where “peace and love” was not a marketing slogan.

Another inaccuracy is that “half a million hippies” gathered for the festival. People such as myself bought tickets because it sounded like a terrific music festival. No one knew in advance that thousands would show up without tickets, the weather would be bad and it would play out as it did. Surely, there were a significant number of people who could be labeled as hippies, but in reality, the crowd was much more diverse.

In any gathering of a half-million people, there is bound to be a wide range of experiences. For some, perhaps it was a disaster. But for many others, it was a unique and memorable experience despite the conditions. I remember watching Jimi Hendrix play his very electric version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and as I looked around the bowl with so many half-asleep people not moving, the sun slowly rose. Sometimes, things don’t go according to plan, and it’s worth getting dirty.

Gary Malasky, Washington

●

A deliverer of joy

Regarding the Aug. 20 Retropolis article “Remembering the women’s hospital that became a Trader Joe’s” [Metro]:

I have always been proud that I, a longtime feminist, gave birth to a daughter at Columbia Hospital for Women attended by an all-women team of doctors and nurses. During my stay, that winter of 1992, I called it “Camp Columbia,” as there were regular announcements for nursing and baby-bathing classes. My daughter visited the hospital the year before it closed so she could see where she started her life. While others may see condos and Trader Joe’s, I still see the ghost of a hospital that brought me my greatest joy.

Tamar Abrams, Falls Church

●

Lessons for Silicon Valley

Does Paul Musgrave fall into the Dark Enlightenment’s own web with his warning, in “Plato and Proust can’t save Silicon Valley” [Outlook, Aug. 18], that the answer is not more humanities education but instead “better regulatory oversight”? Is the real problem with a generation-long focus on standards-based education that measures success through multiple-choice tests rather than more sophisticated metrics of critical and analytical thinking that cultivate students’ capacities to ask questions, research options and engage in informed debate? How will the regulators get their instructions if those we elect don’t legislate as we direct? In democracy, we are the regulators.

As a high school humanities teacher at a STEM school, I empathize with Musgrave’s concern for ethics. Confucius, Aristotle and Niccolò Machiavelli would agree that it must be taught. Without this instruction, citizens — who are the consumers, business people, politicians and regulators — cannot have the informed discussions and debates necessary to create the accountability Musgrave wants and that the founders built into the constitutional system. Education is the foundation for a self-governing society.

Humanities instruction is not just a Bayeux tapestry to be admired; it equips all of us to ask the “if they should” questions.

Monte F. Bourjaily IV, Alexandria

Political scientist Paul Musgrave surprisingly, given his field, omitted the role of the social sciences in his interesting double critique of the hubris of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and the social problems it produces, on the one hand, and the claims of humanities professors that the correction to this hubris is more education in the humanities on the other.

We can’t speak for political science, but we can say that sociology is much concerned with what Musgrave identified as a core problem in the tech sector: lack of consideration of ends beyond the object of an immediate project or profit. From the field’s beginnings, sociologists have sought to remedy what a founder Harriet Martineau termed “the supreme dread of everyone who cares for the good of nation or race . . . that men should be adrift for want of an anchorage for their convictions.” Directly addressing the question of larger, anchoring ends, American Sociological Association then- President Mary Romero organized the just-concluded 2019 annual meeting around the theme “Engaging Social Justice for a Better World.”

The concept of social justice defines the condition in which there is a fair distribution of socially produced goods and services and argues that a fair distribution recognizes that nearly all of what humans enjoy is so produced. It expresses not a sentimental ideal but an empirical truth of sociological study, that as Jane Addams warned, “The good we secure for ourselves is precarious and uncertain . . . until it is secured for all of us and incorporated into our common life.”

Requiring courses in sociology might give Silicon Valley workers a framework grounded in science (and self-interest) for considering the social consequences of their actions.

Gillian Niebrugge, Washington

Patricia Lengermann, Washington

The writers are the founders of the ASA Section on the History of Sociology and teach sociological theory at George Washington University.

●



Otis Ferguson and Stephen Curry, left, on Aug. 19 in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

A slice of good news

The Aug. 19 front-page article “NBA star Curry gives Howard gift of golf” was a deftly told day-brightener about a gift of golf from basketball superstar Stephen Curry. Curry’s gift was described as seven figures but assumes that other contributors will help build an endowed fund.

Compliments also for putting it on the front page, where day-brighteners are rare, and for giving the article enough space to include a little suspense and background.

The article told how Otis Ferguson, then a junior at Howard University, had a chance conversation with the basketball hero, which led to Curry’s decision to fund golf for men and women at Howard. The article included socioeconomic background: “While there have always been black golfers and caddies, the sport requires too much money and space to be accessible to many black children.” The article described the mechanics of starting golf from scratch at a college: hiring a coach, recruiting athletes and figuring out where to practice and play.

Ferguson, the young man who had the conversation with Curry, was instrumental in laying the groundwork but temporarily lost contact with Curry when basketball season intervened. But their story had a happy ending.

Darden Chambliss, Ashburn

●

Don't kill opera

In her Aug. 20 Tuesday Opinion essay, “To save opera, let it die,” Olivia Giovetti argued that opera could be saved by letting it die — or rather, adapting to a new demographic in listeners. So far as I can figure, from the somewhat convoluted argument, that means modernizing the staging, adding new operas (“M. Butterfly” by Huang Ruo was mentioned) and having performers examine the operas from the point of view of life here and now.

Okay, why stop with opera? Why not update all that old, musty stuff from Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, et al.? Why not get rid of orchestras that try to re-create the sound and tempo of the originals ( the Hanover Band, say)? Hey, let’s replace the original “The Night Watch” with an acrylic group portrait of Amsterdam’s current police force . Of course, Shakespeare is absolutely ripe for updating. That frumpy language, those silly costumes, the long-winded soliloquies. (Oh wait, that has been going on for 300 years, and yet Shakespeare productions with the original language and setting still seem to thrive.)

A different tack: Operas I’ve seen recently, at small venues or medium ones, are from almost full to full, presenting operas in a traditional form with sometimes remarkable results. Even opera companies that disappear (Baltimore Opera Company) tend to be replaced by look-alikes (Lyric Opera Baltimore). In short, not a well-reasoned argument, and probably not accurate.

David E. Silber, Bethesda

Olivia Giovetti’s Aug. 20 essay was based on the false premise that times have changed but opera has not, and that’s the reason it is losing audiences. The second part of that premise is correct: Opera is losing audiences, as is much of classical music, but not because it plays the traditional operas or classical repertoire. Great music is great music, so the operas of Verdi, Wagner, et al., continue to live, as does the music of Beethoven, Bach and Mozart. That does not exclude new operas or musical compositions, which should be included as much as possible.

Placing operas out of the original settings does not necessarily make them more relevant; it just obscures the historical element of the work. So a major part of the blame for not luring more people into the opera and concert halls belongs to both the abundance of media, which has almost always catered to the popular tastes, and the elimination of many music and art classes from elementary school up through college. Without exposing young people to opera, there is little chance that it will survive, much less grow.

Giovetti did no favor to opera by suggesting it should just quietly go away. There’s room for classical, modern and experimental work in opera, and certainly room for it alongside the more popular entertainments, but not without a concerted effort by schools, parents and media. Opera remains the most complete art form, incorporating great music, singing, acting and dance. We owe it to future generations not to let a great art form die.

Rosemarie Rauzino-Heller, Rockville

●

'From her beacon-hand . . .'

Ron Charles’s Aug. 15 Critic’s Notebook, “Lazarus’s invitation is engraved on our souls” [Style], about the true meaning of Emma Lazarus’s poem “The New Colossus,” responded beautifully and poetically to the Trump administration’s recent outrageous attempt to abuse history and distort true American values in a relentless and shameless effort to justify unconscionably racist and immoral immigration policies.

I hope the article will be widely read and appreciated, especially the text of the full original sonnet, and then taped to the door of every refrigerator in the United States.

Thomas Murphy, Rockville

●

MIT isn't the Midwest

“The empire behind the Kochs’ power,” Suzanne Goldenberg’s Aug. 18 Outlook review of Christopher Leonard’s “Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America,” included Leonard’s description of a “Koch man” as “typically a Midwesterner from a state university.”

Way back in 1960, I was working in Wichita and attended a summer pool party at the Koch house to welcome home the Koch brothers who were finishing up their college spring semester. The school from which Charles Koch and David Koch were returning was definitely not a Midwestern state university. Rather, they came home from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., from which they both graduated.

Presumably the strategies they absorbed there led to their “mental models” and “experimental discovery” that Leonard described in his book.

Charles Cole, Oakton

●



Controllers on display in Las Vegas on Aug. 2. (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Don't call this a sport

As a youth sports coach and practicing physician for more than 15 years, I have seen firsthand the well-documented decline in youth sports participation and rise in childhood obesity. It was with a sense of concern that I read the Aug. 18 Sports article “Forever hungry for success” about e-gaming. It would have been better in the Style section. Although declining sports participation and childhood obesity are complex problems, equating e-gaming to sports does our youths a disservice.

I am not against e-gaming. It certainly has its place in the entertainment realm. What is a parent to respond when a child responds to a suggestion to play basketball, “But I already play a sport: ‘Dota 2’ ”?

Brett Hofmann, Princess Anne

●

Fair enough

The Aug. 16 Metro photographs “Fun at the fair in day and night” noted regional county fairs, but it did not mention that the Arlington County Fair was also going on. Our fair is great!

Pamela Van Hine, Arlington

●

Why focus on them?

Did no one see the white privilege in the Aug. 18 Metro article “Marching in the dark to spotlight a painful past ”? An article detailing the remembrance of a painful slice of slave history in the United States ended by talking about a white family’s struggle to live in Nelson County, Va.

Brett Emmerson, Alexandria

●

For neighbors who are parents

Many thanks for the Aug. 13 Style article “Neighborly advice for parents, too,” which reminded readers of the huge contribution to children and parents Fred Rogers made in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s — helping children through difficult times, such as the assassinations of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. Rogers even gave examples of how parents might help their children process tragedy.

As a psychotherapist, I particularly appreciated that the article succinctly pointed out that Rogers’s goal was to help children learn to manage anger, develop self-regulation and find acceptable ways to express their feelings.

I remember the very warm feelings I felt as a mother of three children under 5 and hearing Rogers remind me, “I like you just the way you are.”

Sheila L. Cohen, Chevy Chase

●

Some background on Kashmir

The Aug. 17 editorial “India’s dark moments in Kashmir” said, “Kashmir was partitioned in 1947 at the end of British rule. Pakistan controls one part, India the other.” In fact, at the time of independence, India was partitioned, and Pakistan was created as a new country. After the partition of India, the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir had the option to join India, join Pakistan or remain independent. Its ruler, the maharajah of Kashmir, Hari Singh, opted to stay independent.

However, in October 1947, just two months after the partitioning, Pakistani tribal militias invaded Kashmir, leading the ruler of Jammu and Kashmir to join India, which led to Indo-Pakistani War of 1947-1948. The conflict ended with a U.N.-mediated cease-fire along a line that was eventually named the Line of Control.

The 1965 war between India and Pakistan was the second conflict between the two countries over the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

After the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and under the 1972 Simla Agreement signed by the then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistani President Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in the Indian hill city Simla, India and Pakistan formally established in Kashmir the Line of Control between the two nations, creating what is known today as Indian-controlled Kashmir and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Subhash Vohra, Falls Church