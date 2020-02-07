David Sherer, Chevy Chase

A Stern take on cultural exchanges

I very much enjoyed Tim Page’s review of “Dangerous Melodies” in his Jan. 26 Outlook essay, “When classical music had a prominent place on America’s political stage.” However, I was sorry he missed the opportunity to quote Isaac Stern’s immortal summary of U.S.-Soviet cultural exchanges: “They send us their Jews from Odessa, and we send them our Jews from Odessa.”

Russell Pittman, Takoma Park

Two more must-sees

Ann Hornaday’s list of “The 34 best political films ever made” [Arts & Style, Jan. 26] had puzzling omissions:

“Seven Days in May” is not in the same league as “Advise & Consent,” but it certainly is a Washington political movie. It envisioned a military plot to take over the government.

Barry Crickmer, Winchester, Va.

History of a holiday

I agree with the Jan. 25 editorial “A holiday whose time has passed,” but I think some context would have been helpful. Lee Day became a Virginia holiday in 1889, the year federal troops were pulled out of Virginia and blacks were disenfranchised and no longer had any voice in the legislature. Jackson Day was added shortly after the 1902 Constitutional Convention that codified into law black disenfranchisement. That convention was presided over by John Goode Jr., who served in the Confederate Congress and was an aide to Confederate Maj. Gen. Jubal Early. These holidays were a testament to Jim Crow, not Civil War history.

Robert Legge, Culpeper, Va.

There's a lot more to Madison

The enthusiastically written review of Madison as a travel destination made Wisconsin’s capital seem primarily to be a mecca for eating and shopping enthusiasts [“You’re going where? Madison,” Travel, Jan. 26]. Just as you can’t claim to know Chicago by buying your way up the Magnificent Mile or San Antonio by gorging yourself on the River Walk, Madison has more to offer an adventuresome tourist seeking to understand what makes it tick. As someone who studied and lived there for 10 years, albeit almost 60 years ago, I believe the article would have better served readers by including some of Madison’s older, yet still venerable, institutions.

Gordon Berg, Gaithersburg

Stark deserved better

I worked for former congressman Fortney H. “Pete” Stark (D-Calif.) for 15 years, knew him for a decade before that and remained close with him the rest of his life. The tone of the Jan. 26 obituary “Brash lawmaker fought for universal health care” was totally off and showed complete disrespect for someone who did great good.

This sentence was the most offensive: “He challenged colleagues to fistfights on the House floor and in 2007 became the first member of Congress to declare that he was an atheist.”

He definitely exchanged some heated words in the House floor, but I don’t think Stark ever hit anyone. Others may have suggested he should be hit, but the obituary made it seem as though he was physically aggressive. That is flat-out wrong. And to connect being an atheist to hitting people made no sense, was offensive and belittled that he was the only elected federal official willing to answer a question about atheism. Many respected him for it.

Stark dedicated his life to proving that government is here to improve people’s lives. He improved Medicare, protected access to emergency care for all and opposed wars. He fought for paid family leave before any states offered it, he passed legislation prohibiting physician self-referral (which saved millions of dollars and lives) and helped write the Affordable Care Act. The obituary’s focus on some outbursts completely overshadowed Stark’s works and ignored the accolades from his colleagues in Congress and at least one former president.

It missed the mark and hurt many who loved and respected him. He deserved better.

Debra Curtis, Washington

The writer is a former chief of staff to Rep. Pete Stark.

The obituary for former California congressman Fortney H. “Pete” Stark failed to mention his significant contribution to the completion of our Metro system. In 1979, he was the chief sponsor of the Stark-Harris Act, which authorized $1.7 billion to finish what was then planned to be a 101-mile rail system.

At the time, only about 30 miles of the system had been built and were in operation. It was a challenge for Stark and Virginia Rep. Herbert E. Harris II (D) to garner support from their colleagues in both parties for the money as the Carter administration at the time was moving to curb federal capital grants for public transit. Having witnessed mistakes made in the planning and funding of the Bay Area Rapid Transit system that served his East Bay district, Stark insisted on buy-in from local governments on a permanent funding commitment for operating Metro once it was built. It was the first such commitment in the United States, and it was critical to the bill’s passage.

Rod Kuckro, Alexandria

A win here, a win there

Throughout the men’s basketball season, The Post (and many others) have noted a dearth of victories by Big Ten teams in road games. So, given that Indiana upset Michigan State, why was there no mention in the Jan. 24 National Roundup of where the game was played, especially considering that Indiana was Maryland’s next opponent?

Parke Brewer, Silver Spring

D.C.'s homegrown health activism

As a local registered dietitian nutritionist, I appreciated the Jan. 26 Business article “Hip-hop propels a vegan rise” about how “Star power helps lead a leap in the lifestyle choice among African Americans.” But I was disappointed that there was no mention of the District’s own grass-roots health-advocacy movement, #DontMuteMyHealth.

Its stated mission is to create healthier communities in the District, with a focus on Wards 5, 7 and 8. The educational campaign on the impact of sugary sodas by #DontMuteMyHealth includes the hard-hitting rap “Stop Buyin’ It.”

#DontMuteMyHealth deserves recognition for its activism about “equitable access to healthier lives” in the District.

Barbara Herbst, Washington

A military suicide crisis

Arthur C. Brooks’s Jan. 26 Sunday Opinion essay, “Suicide is not someone else’s problem,” was compelling. He called urgent attention to the rising number of suicides by Americans — more than 47,000 in 2017. Missing from his piece, however, was the rising number of suicides among our military members, active duty and retired, estimated to be more than 7,000 per year.

This public-health crisis merits greater attention.

The unique challenges in meeting the mental-health needs of this group of men and women deserve the time, attention and resources of all Americans on behalf of those who are defending and have defended our country in war and peace.

Robert A. Nover, Bethesda

The writer is a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst.

Another modest Hall of Famer

Sally Jenkins’s fine Jan. 25 Sports column, “Manning’s modest farewell is fitting end,” about Eli Manning’s quiet farewell from quarterbacking the New York Giants, reminded me of another modest farewell I recently attended: Calvin L. Scovel III’s retirement as inspector general at the U.S. Transportation Department after 13 years in the position. His tenure included testimony at 76 hearings before congressional oversight committees where he provided independent, evidence-based insights into critical transportation safety and stewardship issues, plus significant criminal investigations such as the case of Takata Corp.’s sale of defective air-bag inflaters. At his recent retirement ceremony, Scovel was characteristically modest and spent little time on this record but rather gave out awards to staff.

I agree with Jenkins that Manning deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but if they have a Hall of Fame for selfless and valuable public servants, I think Scovel would be a unanimous pick.

Joseph W. Comé, Falls Church

The writer is retired from the audit group in the Office of Inspector General at the

U.S. Transportation Department.

Show us the redistricting reform

I appreciated the Jan. 25 Metro article “Eight Republicans are vying, against the odds, for Md.’s 7th District House seat,” a detailed profile of Maryland’s 7th Congressional District. The article would have been enhanced by a map of the gerrymandered area. It is equal in population and contiguous, but it is not compact and does not give due respect to the existing political boundaries, geography or communities of interest.

Until the legislature pays attention to the proposal from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for independent citizen commissions, redistricting in Maryland will continue to be noncompetitive and unfair.

Margaret B. Mentzer, Silver Spring

Laos and the United States

Regarding Ron Charles’s Jan. 29 Book World review of “Run Me to Earth” by Paul Yoon, “In Laos, kids try to not be killed by a falling domino”:

The United States never declared war against Laos because the United States and the Royal Lao Government were allies in the war against communist aggression caused by the tens of thousands of North Vietnamese army troops who had invaded and occupied the eastern portion of Laos.

Laos was not destroyed, and the alleged destruction was not secret. However, that the United States was assisting the Lao government militarily and financially was secret. There was no plan to “defend freedom by obliterating as many as people as possible,” and this was a ridiculous allegation.

The U.S. policy of assistance to Laos began as early as 1961 and was initiated by President John F. Kennedy. If there was a “long sojourn of mayhem,” it was caused by the North Vietnamese who invaded Laos to use it as a corridor for the infiltration of men, munitions and materiel into the republic of Vietnam to overthrow its legal government. Neither the U.S. Air Force nor anyone else knows how many tons of ordnance were dropped, nor does anyone know how much ordnance was unexploded. Estimates of unexploded ordnance in Laos have been made by the communist government of Laos.

To some Lao, the word “Laotian” is a holdover from the French colonial period in Laos. It reminds many Lao of the French words “chien Lao,” which when transformed from proper French word order sound like “Lao dog,” a common French slur of the colonial period. Non-Lao ought not to use it.

Thomas Leo Briggs, Rockville

The writer is a member of the board of directors of the Coalition of Allied Vietnam War Veterans.

Can't see the tee for the Woods

Recent Golf Roundup headlines in the Sports section included “Palmer soars with 62 as Woods, other stars struggle” [Jan. 25] and “Rahm ahead after a 65, but Woods is in the mix” [Jan. 26], leaving me wondering, will I ever see a Golf Roundup headline recognize or praise the tournament leader’s achievement without mentioning Tiger Woods?

Patrick Dozier, Washington

Guns and anti-Semitism

The Jan. 25 Metro article about the despicable, but not surprising, behavior of the Virginia Citizens Defense League toward Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, “Gun rights group mocks Democrat for being unarmed during ’96 carjacking,” mentioned that “Pro-gun activists have also mocked the Jewish faith of Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) and Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax).”

That deserved more than just a minor mention because it would demonstrate that the ranks of “pro-gun activists” in Virginia include at least some who are more — far more — than merely Second Amendment activists. It would show that there are anti-Semites among them.

This deserved fuller exploration.

Harris Factor, Columbia

An older veterans group

The Jan. 26 news article “VFW wants apology after injury remarks” said the Veterans of Foreign Wars was the “oldest major U.S. veterans group.” The oldest veterans group is the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A.

David Paulson, Columbia

Spam spam spam spam

We wish to register a complaint: The otherwise excellent Jan. 23 obituary for Monty Python star Terry Jones, “A funny gentleman and a serious scholar,” stated that in the “Spam” sketch, there was “an overload of the canned lunch meat” in every menu item. In fact, the first two items were devoid of Spam, and the amount increased as the menu went on.

Furthermore, one of the primary inspirations for Python, nowhere mentioned in the obit, was the hilarious 1960 British comedy revue “Beyond the Fringe,” which ran on Broadway from 1962 to 1964.

We, father and son, still enjoy the Python troupe’s antics after more than four decades. The elder of us even named his Maryland Senior Olympic softball team the Montgomery Pythons.

Donald Juran and Joshua Juran, Rockville