This week’s “Free for All” letters.



Secretary David Bernhardt at the Interior Department on May 9. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Never give in to misquoting

A photograph that accompanied the May 12 news article about Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, “Interior chief backs drilling plan despite climate questions,” prominently displayed a coffee mug with an erroneous quote attributed to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill: “Never never never give up.”

Readers should be apprised of the complete quotation that Churchill gave at his famous speech at the Harrow School. After all, there may be situations where one might want to “give in,” as Churchill himself recognized:

“Never give in. Never give in. Never, never, never, never — in nothing great or small, large or petty — never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense.”

I may be wrong, but I believe even Bernhardt would want to give in to those two omitted items — honor and good sense.

Nicholas J. Glakas, Bethesda

●

This just in: Wins are good

A May 10 Sports headline jumped out at me as what has to be the ultimate understatement in sports journalism: “More wins would help the Nats’ morale.” This was the continuation of the Sports front article focusing on the team’s road trip to Los Angeles [“All quiet on the western front: Nats head to L.A. mired in slump”]. No one would have an argument with that supposition. I laughed out loud seconds after opening to that page.

Vince Krevinas, Fairfax

●

'I' before 'e,' except when it's 'y'

Given events and legislation in Ukraine, and its efforts to promote the Ukrainian capital’s Ukrainian name, maybe it’s time for The Post to drop “Kiev” for “Kyiv” [“U.S. political feuds sow confusion in Kiev,” news, May 12].

As someone there at The Post undoubtedly knows, “Kiev” is the transliteration of Russian, whereas “Kyiv” is the official transliteration of Ukrainian, dating back to independence in 1991.

To help readers get up to speed with the late-coming change, perhaps a simple “U.S. political feuds sow confusion in Kyiv (nee Kiev)” would do for a few months or years. It took years for people the drop the “the” before Ukraine; well, most people.

Tom Gallagher, L'viv (nee L'wow, nee Lemburg), Ukraine

●

Wake up for the World Cup

Get woke, sports desk. Each year it seems I write the same letter. Where is the coverage of the National Women’s Soccer League in the Sports section? At the very least, it should be in the Scoreboard, but some weekends, there’s nothing, nada, nil. The Women’s World Cup starts in June. Will The Post sleep through that major event?

Deborah Short, Arlington

●



Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka at the Bethpage Black golf course in Farmingdale, N.Y., on May 16. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Parallel yet divergent

Talk about a picture being worth a thousand words: Patrick Smith’s excellent photograph of Brooks Koepka — sunlit, facing fans, proudly displaying his golf ball with a satisfied but determined grin — walking in lockstep with Tiger Woods — out-of-focus, head down, gazing at his golf ball as if to admonish it — made reading the accompanying article, “For Koepka, a familiar perch” [Sports, May 17], nearly unnecessary.

A prize winner.

Jim Rosenberg, Silver Spring

●

Under House arrest

The May 10 Retropolis article “Pokey or jokey: Is there really a jail at the Capitol?” [Metro] puzzled over where Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin could be confined if he were arrested for contempt of Congress.

A contempt citation was issued by the House against Cincinnati lawyer Charles Woolley in May 1868, after the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson. Woolley, counsel to the notorious Whiskey Ring, was suspected of participating in the bribing of senators to vote for Johnson’s acquittal. Woolley dodged a House subpoena for days. When he refused to answer questions, the House sergeant-at-arms arrested him and detained him (providing a bed) in the hearing room of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Meals came from the Capitol restaurant. After a few days, Woolley was transferred to a room in the Capitol basement. After 11 days of detention, Woolley answered congressional questions. He was released after 17 days of confinement.

David O. Stewart, Potomac

The writer is author of “Impeached: The Trial of President Andrew Johnson and the Fight for Lincoln’s Legacy.”

●

Rough estimates

“Tires are slashed on about 22 vehicles,” according to a blurb in the May 15 Local Digest [Metro]. We also learned that this affected “almost two dozen vehicles.” How difficult is it to count slashed tires? How can I count on The Post if its sources can’t count?

Steve Earle, Front Royal, Va.

●

Not-so-rough estimates

In his May 13 op-ed, “What economists don’t know,” Robert J. Samuelson claimed that economists do not know nearly as much as they think they know. A case in point is the 263,000 payroll jobs created in April, contrasted with the 190,000 jobs predicted by economists, a difference of about 38 percent. The surprise is that Samuelson gave the point prediction only, which by itself is insufficient. What is needed in addition is the corresponding prediction interval. Perhaps the interval does contain the actual larger figure, which was reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That would vindicate those economists who Samuelson has in mind.

Benjamin Kedem, Washington

●



Winston Churchill with his dog, Rufus II, in 1953. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Was Churchill church-ill?

In his May 9 Thursday Opinion essay, “Time for an atheist in the Oval Office,” Max Boot used British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as the prime exhibit to argue that it is time to put an “unapologetic atheist in the Oval Office.” Citing biographer Andrew Roberts, Boot insisted that Churchill “was a nominal Anglican” who “had no belief in God.” What Churchill actually believed is much more complicated and contested.

Scholars and popular writers have described Churchill’s religious perspective in very different ways. They have called him a traditional Anglican, a conventional Christian, “a God-haunted man,” a deist, a secularist, a skeptic, a “stalwart nonbeliever,” an agnostic, “a lifelong freethinker” and “a critic of organized religion.” Churchill was clearly not religiously devout or personally pious. His intellectual doubts about Christianity persisted throughout his life, but Churchill valued Christianity and frequently drew on its resources, especially when facing great trials. For Churchill, as for American founders such as Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin, Christianity’s message and benefits were more important than whether biblical accounts and credal claims were literally true.

In the final analysis, Churchill’s faith is an enigma. Like most people, he professed stronger faith at some times than others (typically in periods of danger and distress). Churchill staunchly believed that he was destined to make a difference in the world, which he often attributed to God’s providence.

Gary Scott Smith, Wilmington, N.C.

●

Let's hear it for the girls

After an exciting day watching female and male high school rowers compete at the highest level in Virginia and celebrating the first state championship in 30 years for the Washington-Lee women’s varsity eight, I was disappointed when I awoke on May 12 to see the Sports article “McLean’s varsity eight repeats as VASRA champs.” Nowhere in the headline or the first 10 paragraphs of the article was it mentioned that they were referring only to the men’s team or that there was an equivalent championship race for women.

The McLean men’s varsity eight also deserves celebration, but does The Post expect us to assume sports reporting is about men when no gender is mentioned? The 11th paragraph devoted its three sentences only to the finishing order of the “girls’ first varsity eight.”

On Mother’s Day especially, it would have been nice to see The Post value our athlete daughters as much as our athlete sons.

Jennifer Scotti, Arlington

As the women of Washington-Lee’s first varsity eight boat stood on the medals dock holding the first-place trophy for the first time in 30 years, The Post’s reporter appears to have been focused on only the men’s race ending at the same time. She interviewed the coach and captain of the very deserving McLean Highlander’s first varsity eight, but she didn’t give equal weight to the story of how the Washington-Lee women overcame their sixth-place ranking to finish first. Those young women and their coaches work just as hard as the men, and their story is just as important. It was disappointing that a female reporter didn’t see fit to highlight details of their win.

And Washington-Lee will become Washington-Liberty as of next school year. The W-L men’s boat was incorrectly identified.

Patti Walsh, Arlington

●

What, us worry?

If 37-year-old Pete Buttigieg was mystified by President Trump’s reference to Alfred E. Neuman [“What, Pete worry?,” news, May 12], readers Buttigieg’s age and younger were surely equally mystified by a headline alluding to Alfred E. Neuman’s motto. That’s fine if The Post wants to cater to baby boomers such as me who remember Mad magazine’s heyday, but is that truly the aim?

Marbury Wethered, Greenbelt

●



Karen Dubin, founder of Sniffapalooza, at a fragrance boutique in New York on April 29. (Celeste Sloman/For The Washington Post)

Eau no

The negative health effects of scented products were ridiculed in the May 15 Style article “Eau, say can you smell?” Scientific research has revealed that more than one-fifth of people in the United States report health problems — including migraines, asthma attacks and cardiovascular issues — in the presence of scented products. The long-term health effects are even more concerning, especially as they affect people who may not have immediate symptoms and are not aware of the dangers. Air fresheners contain hazardous chemicals, notably carcinogens and neurotoxins, and it is legal not to disclose these chemicals. Despite the article’s claim that “most of us want to be scented to,” many Americans support fragrance-free policies in workplaces and health-care facilities.

Just because scented products are legal and lucrative does not mean they are harmless. “Green,” “natural” or similarly categorized air fresheners often contain the same toxins as the rest.

Heather R. Spence, Arlington

●

It's 20 miles from Truth or Consequences

I enjoyed reading the May 11 news article “After delays, Virgin Galactic will move to N.M. spaceport to fly tourists,” about Virgin Galactic moving from California to New Mexico, but I was confused when the article mentioned New Mexico seven times without mentioning a nearby city.

New Mexico is a large, beautiful state, so I would be interested in finding out where in the state the Spaceport America is located without using Google.

Don Densford, Silver Spring

●

Spacing out

The May 16 Reliable Source item “Pence boasts about space exploration plans” [Style] used the terms “interstellar” and “intergalactic” interchangeably with “space exploration.” But “interstellar” means “between stars” — a voyage that would take tens of thousands of years using current technology. “Intergalactic” refers to travel between two galaxies. They can’t even do that on “Star Trek.”

Tim Kelly, Springfield

●

Dating the slave trade

The opening paragraph of the May 11 Metro article “In with the new at Old Town’s riverfront” concluded with the following sentence: “Enslaved people from distant lands disembarked from early colonial times until the Civil War.” This statement incorporates a widely held misconception about the history of slavery in the United States. The Constitutional Convention, after vigorous debate, included in the final document a provision (Article I, Section 9) that Congress would not prohibit the importation of slaves for a period of 20 years, or until 1808. Congress passed legislation then that made it a federal crime to import slaves into the states. By that time, all states other than South Carolina had adopted the same law. The legal status of slavery per se was a separate issue, eventually resolved by the 13th Amendment more than 50 years later.

James Holt, Washington