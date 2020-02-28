AD

After some digging, I discovered that the venue does have a name — Culture House — and is on the premises of the historic landmark Friendship Baptist Church at 700 Delaware Ave. SW.

As one of the 5 W’s of Journalism is “where,” the omission of this information in the story seems to be an egregious lapse.

David Culp, Fairfax

●

How about some new love for Old Glory?

It is a real shame that The Post’s sports section chose to ignore the home debut of the District’s latest professional sports team, Old Glory DC, which played the current national rugby champions, Seattle, on Feb. 16 at Catholic University. The Going Out Guide was all over it, as was the enthusiastic sellout crowd, which, in a major shock, saw the local team take down the champions 28-22.

Rugby is a great game, and it is thriving locally, but so much more would be possible if the local paper’s sports desk would take a small step out of its comfort zone and deign to cover it.

David J. Nolan, Washington

●

No 'allegedly' needed here

The Feb. 13 editorial “Justice, diminished” said, “given the crimes of which [Roger] Stone was convicted — and the fact that he was caught allegedly threatening a witness . . .” Well, he was convicted, so there is no need for “allegedly” referring to the seven counts of obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering. He’s a felon and will remain so — even if the president pardons him.

Mike Creveling, La Plata

●

It seems Big Brother needs a bigger brother

Hank Stuever contended in his Feb. 18 Style article, “Unpacking the worries about Amazon,” that the recent PBS “Frontline” episode on the “Amazon Empire” lacked “a wider reflection on the consumer’s complicity in” Amazon’s somewhat Orwellian presence. It’s true that “no one forced us to hand over all our personal data and install Amazon’s listening devices or surveillance cameras in our homes.” However, equating Amazon’s technological capabilities with the party’s surveillance state in George Orwell’s famous dystopia draws a false equivalence that serves to further shift the accountability from the party responsible — Congress — to corporations and U.S. citizens.

Furthermore, our government — not companies — is more cause for concern regarding a surveillance state with programs such as PRISM. Congress is the body that can and should do something definitive about regulating Big Tech. It has for years discussed privacy concerns and potential antitrust violations but passed little legislation.

Stuever noted that “Amazon is in sore need of some corrective regulation.” The best path forward will be regulation to protect individual liberties of Americans while not stifling innovation. Splitting up Amazon and other Big Tech companies would not only pose a legislative nightmare but also be grossly incompatible with continued innovation. (Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Post, is founder and chief executive of Amazon.) Congress needs to find a middle ground and act before it’s too late.

Arnav Bansal, Fairfax

●

A picture worth a thousand words for unequal

The photo accompanying the Feb. 14 front-page article “Measure to curb Trump’s Iran options clears Senate,” about the Senate’s bipartisan resolution limiting President Trump’s action on Iran, caught my attention.

Not directly from the point of the article but from exquisitely capturing the continuing momentum of the civilization’s male-dominated culture, persisting from antiquity into the 21st century. It shows a paunch of older white men, obviously the important movers, shakers and policymakers (all identified) in the foreground and, in the background, two younger (by at least two generations) women (also white, but unidentified), pictured in their obviously subservient role.

By now, this model should have been relegated to the ash heap of history. It is high time we add the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution.

Richard Yorczyk, McLean

●

Wonder Woman's real name? Diana.

The Feb. 12 Style article “The unicorn at Mike Bloomberg’s side” on the respectable and intelligent Diana Taylor was a delight to read. The clear description of Taylor provided an honest and frank appraisal of who she is and who she wants to be. Her curriculum attests to her capacity and wonderful personal and professional experience.

Anyone, like Taylor, who accepts a public-sector position to defend consumers or investors from the overwhelming power of big finance or information technology deserves applause. I appreciate the portrait of a decent woman who enjoys sharing her life with a man who has proved all his life that he is a hard worker, strict with subordinates and encouraging with promising young people.

I was delighted to read the profile. It was first-rate.

Mila Freire, Bethesda

●

He's Miles ahead of Zion

Regarding the Feb. 15 Sports article, “Williamson steals the show”:

Zion Williamson may have entertained the crowd, but the National Basketball Association’s Rising Stars Game’s true MVP was Miles Bridges. At halftime, Team World led 81-71, and Bridges, a member of Team USA, sent out a tweet implying that his team would have a better performance in the second half. Consequently, with an explosive self-alley-oop off the backboard by Bridges, Team USA went on to win 151-131.

Bridges, who led the comeback and had more points, rebounds, assists and steals than Williamson, rightfully earned the Rising Stars MVP award. While the crowd wanted Williamson to showcase his exquisite dunks toward the game’s end, his forgettable and insignificant dunk attempts showed that the more popular player isn’t always the more substantive player.

Neil Rayala, Ashburn

●

Gender inequality in the ER

Regarding Ersilia M. DeFilippis’s Feb. 18 Health & Science article, “Too few know the signs of heart attacks in women”:

Though female patients may be unaware of the symptoms of heart attacks in women, the bigger issue is with the ignorance of male physicians. If a woman arrives at the emergency room knowing the implications of her symptoms, it is likely that a male doctor will dismiss her symptoms or wait before ordering diagnostic tests. However, as DeFilippis said, in cardiology, time is muscle, meaning faster action means better chances for the patient.

Previous research posits that women have a two to three times higher mortality rate when treated by a male physician. The difference is because there are more male physicians and male physicians have more difficulty identifying heart attack symptoms in women. Bias or ignorance are not the only causes of this disparity — female physicians tend to focus more on patient participation, while male physicians stick more to the facts, such as patient history.

Efforts to educate the general public are a good start. However, it is more important to mitigate the different practice behaviors of physicians and ensure that male physicians are well aware of the biases and issues related to female heart attacks.

Michelle Song, Oakton

●

Misty morning artwork

My compliments to Post photographer Matt McClain for the evocative and painting-like photograph he took of a misty morning in Alexandria that accompanied the Feb. 13 Capital Weather Gang article “As global warming makes D.C.’s climate more Southern, enjoy an Atlanta winter.”

It’s a photo worth keeping.

Beatrice Fitch, Bethesda

●

This is what sports should be about

The Feb. 14 Sports article “For the undefeated Madison girls’ basketball team, it’s the Year of the Rats” was refreshing. The “team first” mentality and joy this team plays with are reminders to all of us about the positive things sports, when done right, gives us, whether we are participants or fans.

Sports show us their best self when athletes play for the pure thrill and joy of competition, and this is clearly demonstrated by the comments of the Madison coach and her players. Thank you, Madison girls, for showing us how great sports can be.

Robert Gambarelli, Vienna

●

Security for seniors

Steven Petrow’s Feb. 11 Health & Science essay, “My parents aged at home. Is there a better way?,” about his search for pleasant accommodations for his aging parents, included his reaction to visiting a senior village: “Others relied on wheelchairs, canes, walkers and rollators. (Residents range in age from 62 to 105.)” and “A friend, in his early 80s, happened to be on the tour and whispered to me, ‘I’d rather kill myself than be here.’ ”

I am 81, active and not disabled, and I live in a senior village. When I see my friends and neighbors using rollators, canes, electric buggies and walkers, I imagine their fate if they lived at home without the facilities that we have on this campus. These folks would be trapped in their bedrooms, dependent on their family members, if indeed they were to have such devoted relatives.

I detect a subtle form of ageism deep within us all, sensitive as we might be. And I say hurrah for the availability of a variety of locations that we can afford that can provide us with security, health care and devices that salvage our independence. May I, and my friends and neighbors with whom I can visit every day, live to be happy and healthy centenarians!

Adrienne G. Cannon, Springfield

●

Godzilla should be offended

I usually look forward to perusing the Drawing Board on the Saturday op-ed page. The cartoons are almost always quite funny while dealing with current and topical issues. However, I have to say that I was especially affronted by the Feb. 15 Mike Luckovich cartoon showing the GOP releasing a Godzilla-like creature on the world with the face of a certain White House occupant. This was very hurtful and in very bad taste. It should be made very clear that Godzilla would not act as badly or as hurtfully as that occupant of the White House.

Ray Diroll, Springfield

●

Making up is not so hard to do

Julia Ioffe’s Feb. 16 Outlook essay, “There’s no point in fighting,” had an unsupported premise, a misreading of the presidential debates and intra-candidate comments, and dismissed the power that comes with being president. The unsupported premise is that the Democrats will not gain an advantage in the 2021 Senate. Polling and other considerations lead the three leading political estimators — Cook Political Report, Inside Elections and Sabato’s Crystal Ball — to indicate that a Senate majority is within reach. The misreading magnifies media reporting of every small sign of disunity, such as not shaking hands. In each debate, there have been many expressions of unity and promises to back the convention choice who will face President Trump. As Trump has disgustingly demonstrated, the president has a lot of power. Recapturing the administration has a lot of implications. A Democratic president with majorities in the House and Senate, even small ones, can pass federal budgets and other legislation.

The modest differences among candidate positions are easily unified as “raise all the tax money you can from the most wealthy and spend it for progressive purposes.” A Republican Party with a defeated Trump and a lost Senate majority is not likely to be a unified party.

Pat Conover, Silver Spring

●

Don't move along. There's something to see here.

Former acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William B. Taylor Jr. was puzzled by President Trump’s concern with “this little country . . . it’s 44 million people. It’s not that big a deal” [“Back home, Ukraine envoy ponders his surreal swirl,” front page, Feb. 15].

Was the ambassador’s tongue firmly planted in his cheek? Ukraine’s population is greater than that of Poland, Canada or Australia. Its area is larger than that of Germany or Spain. And it has strategic importance. A “little country,” indeed.

Paul Kamenar, Chevy Chase