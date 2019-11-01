Tubman’s exact birth date is uncertain but was around 1822; she was born an enslaved person in Dorchester County, Md. This was around the same time as Susan B. Anthony, who was born in 1820.

Tubman escaped slavery and became not only a “conductor” of the Underground Railroad (nicknamed Moses) freeing slaves, but she was also a Union scout, spy and nurse, cured a disease and spent three years in military service in the Civil War. She continued to work for justice for all people and worked with Anthony to achieve women’s right to vote. Tubman did not go to college because enslaved people were not permitted to be educated. She fought to get her pension of $25 a month for her Union service during the Civil War. A widow’s pension was awarded to her 34 years later at $20 per month.

Tubman was going to be featured on the $20 bill, but that was halted by the Trump administration. Tubman was in action her whole life for the United States and all people.

Donna Westemeyer, Woodbridge

●

Get them in, and on, the record

I’ll take it as an encouraging sign that only about 30 Republican House members chose to participate in the impeachment hearings shenanigans reported in the Oct. 24 front-page article “Republicans storm impeachment hearing room.” However, I think it would be worthwhile for all of those who participated to be named for posterity, rather than just the select few mentioned. The historical record for these unprecedented times demands nothing less.

Jim Speicher, Jefferson

●

The good in gaming

Regarding Joan Moriarity’s Oct. 20 Outlook essay, “How role-playing games helped me embrace my gender”:

It’s wonderful that a game helped the author find her identity. It would be valuable to have more honest articles like this about games’ impact on people. In the large-scale conversation about games in this country, because of misconceptions and generalizations, some people attack this art form, often without ever having picked up a controller or designed a character. They criticize the medium without experiencing it. Gamers, to protect what they cherish, become defensive and aggrandize games even though the gaming community isn’t perfect, as demonstrated when the author recounted being ridiculed for unconventional choices.

In effect, we have a false binary — a polarization of games. I believe games can be a force for good; the experiences of the author show just one example of the myriad ways in which they can be beneficial. No matter how dogmatic this conversation becomes, it’s necessary to have a calm, civil national discussion to establish a more accurate, nuanced picture of games.

Vagul Mahadevan, Centreville

●

Cogitare et risu

Thanks to Dana Milbank for giving such prominence to Latin in his Oct. 20 Sunday Opinion essay, “The quid pro quo show, now in vivo.” It certainly helped put the panis et circenses of today’s politics into perspective.

He might usefully have concluded his column with the letters we had to put next to solved mathematical equations: QED — quod erat demonstrandum — just to prove his point. He could also have alerted his readers to another critical Latin insight appropriate for these times: Qui tacet, consentire videtur.

C. Mark Blackden, Alexandria

Just when I thought Dana Milbank had reached the pinnacle of success with his clever columns, he outdid himself with “The quid pro quo show, now in vivo.”

Keep these marvelous columns coming — they keep most of us laughing. And, knowledge of Latin isn’t required!

Devee Schoenberg, Bethesda

●

What leadership looks like

While both mentioned that in the photograph of Oct. 17’s White House meeting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was standing and pointing at President Trump, Molly Roberts concluded that the photograph’s meaning depends on the politics of the beholder [“A Rorschach test for America,” Friday Opinion, Oct. 18], and Maura Judkis, emphasizing the picture’s symmetry, quoted an art historian who pointed out its “ambiguity” and “double meaning” [“Photo of meeting gone wrong turns everyone into an art historian,” Style, Oct. 18].

Neither noted a major characteristic of the photograph’s composition: Pelosi’s head is illumined by the white light of the alcove containing the bust of George Washington (on the left) — reflecting the light surrounding the Benjamin Franklin bust in the corresponding alcove (on the right). Indeed, Pelosi is the only person in the photograph whose head is so anointed. This photograph is not ambiguous at all. It may be subtle, but it clearly shows who the leader of the country is.

Donna Lenhoff, Washington

●

A missed opportunity

Anne Midgette’s Oct. 23 music review, “Lakota music gets short shrift in Washington concert meant to celebrate it,” illustrated a missed opportunity for the audience and organizers of the concert at the Washington National Cathedral. Her review pertained to the musical events at the cathedral, where very little time was devoted to the Lakota musicians and composers who were on-site. Instead, the majority of time was spent listening to the works of non-native composers who reflected on, and were influenced by, native music.

In vivid contrast, the Saturday program of the Lakota Music Project at the National Museum of the American Indian devoted its entire 90 minutes to showcasing performances by the soloists (Bryan Apika and Emmanuel Black Bear) and the interplay of their music with the string and wind quartets of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Of particular note were two original compositions by Lakota teenagers, which expressed their feelings musically.

Because the museum’s presentation focused on the musicians who were present and eager to discuss their backgrounds and music, no piece of the program, including “Amazing Grace,” was dropped. This closing piece beautifully displayed the musical interaction between Lakota and non-native music. Unfortunately, this was a missed opportunity at the Washington National Cathedral. What better way to learn about Lakota music than from the source itself.

Miriam and Ira Raskin, Bethesda

●

Get Ukraine right

Even though its population has dipped 18 percent since the 1989 Soviet breakup, Ukraine is by far the most populated of the 15 former Soviet republics. In terms of landmass, it is the second-largest country in all of Europe. What European country is larger than Ukraine? Only France. Further, of the 15 former Soviet republics, only Kazakhstan is larger in landmass yet possesses less than half Ukraine’s population. I would appreciate a paper with The Post’s stature to get its demography and geography correct.

Fred W. Apelquist III, Oak Hill

Thanks for finally spelling the capital of Ukraine “Kyiv” [“Mulvaney emerges as a key facilitator of Ukraine push,” news, Oct. 17]. Its government announced weeks ago that this is the preferred transliteration of the name in Ukrainian, rather than the “Kiev” used from the Russian language by the Soviet regime.

Cathleen Burgess, Keswick, Va.

●

Just plain batty

Though the “Mark Trail” comic strip often has accurate artwork and good conservation messages regarding wildlife, it is way off the map regarding wildlife geography.

In the Oct. 19 strip, while riding on elephants in Nepal, Trail and his associates, in search of the Yeti, are surprised by a flock of vampire bats. One character notes how his “social media followers are going to love this.”

I think his social media followers will instead shout, “Holy erratum, Batman.” Vampire bats are found only in the Americas. ( False vampire bats are found in Asia, but they are not the blood-sucking species that Trail and his associates mistakenly identify.) Apparently, Trail’s friend is a bit batty on his bat knowledge, but it’s no wonder since he’s looking for the mythical abominable snowman. Or maybe he just needs some good binoculars.

Frank Kohn, Fairfax

●

An unspecific tragedy

The description of a triple shooting in Burke in “Standoff in Fairfax leaves three dead” [Metro, Oct. 23] gave limited information about the location. Burke is one of many sprawling suburban areas without incorporated boundaries. Historically, newspapers and media outlets report the street name and block number where a crime occurred. The Post’s account of this tragedy lacked all specificity, referencing only “a brick home in Burke.”

C. Greg Carroll, Springfield

●

We plead nolo contendere

The Oct. 19 World Digest included an Associated Press article headlined “Subway is suspended over student protests.” The article included this statement: “a 4 percent increase in subway fares from about $1 to $1 and 16 cents.” Clearly, “about $1” to $1.16 is about 16 percent, four times the stated “4 percent.” This reinforced my opinion that The Post needs to pass any story involving even the tiniest bit of math by someone who knows mathematics.

Kenneth Nellis, Washington

A photograph with the Oct. 19 Economy & Business Digest depicted a shipyard worker on a ladder in Bangladesh, but the caption was about the number of online workers in the country. What did the picture have to do with the caption?

Ted Houghton, Charlton, Mass.

●

Bei Bei is leaving the building

It is widely acknowledged that the young generation thrives on immediate gratification. This seems to be complemented by the forgoing of the future tense.

For example, the secondary headline on the Oct. 19 Metro article “Bye-bye, Bei Bei” read “Four years after birth at National Zoo, panda is moving to China next month.” How about “will move to China next month”?

Martha Lewis, Bethesda

●

Just review the tapes. Wait, what?

The Oct. 18 front-page article “Mulvaney: Aid withheld to press Ukraine” quoted acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney as making this extraordinary and explosive assertion: “ ‘Let me ask you this: If we wanted to cover this up, would we have called the Department of Justice almost immediately and have them look at the transcript of the tape, which we did, by the way?’ Mulvaney said.”

I can’t believe The Post just walked past that unexploded bombshell revelation and buried the fact in Paragraph 19 that Mulvaney freely admitted that THERE ARE TAPES. What else is on the tapes? Have the tapes been destroyed? So many questions.

Peter Vos, Rockville

●

A star worth naming

It was nice, if somewhat bittersweet, to read Steve Buckhantz’s goodbye to D.C. basketball fans, and, among other things, his partnering with Phil Chenier [“A goodbye to D.C. basketball fans,” Sports, Oct. 23]. The photograph accompanying the article, however, showed Buckhantz with a different partner, who, though not mentioned, is Kara Lawson of West Springfield High School, the University of Tennessee, the U.S. women’s basketball team in the 2008 Olympics, and the Women’s National Basketball Association.

Lawson starred on the basketball court not only as a player but also as an accomplished sports announcer before moving on to become an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics. She is well known to basketball fans in the D.C. area, but it would have been nice to have mentioned her as Buckhantz’s partner in the photo.

Alan Beyer, Springfield