Archaeologists don’t know who built the henge, but they know it was under construction for thousands of years before Celts inhabited Britain. When Druids take over Stonehenge to practice their distinct ceremonies, they defile a place that is sacred to all humankind for all time.

William S. Hoffman, Springfield

●

A one-hit blunder

The Dec. 22 Travel article “A storied history in Winchester, England’s former capital” included the warning to readers that they might be infected with an earworm in the form of “the unshakable refrain of a 1966 one-hit wonder by the New Vaudeville Band, ‘Winchester Cathedral.’ ” The term “one-hit wonder” is used to describe a recording artist or group that has achieved only one hit; it isn’t used to describe the song itself.

Ed Rorie, Washington

●

A holiday story of love and laughter

There is a movie out there for the lesbian community that is heartfelt, sugary sweet and predictable — and diverse, funny and not at all boring! “Season of Love” by the independent streaming company Tello Films debuted in November as the “first queer women’s holiday rom-com feature film.”

Written by Kathryn Trammell and directed by Christin Baker, the movie tells the story of three couples moving through the holiday season, trying to find love and connection without any angst-ridden arcs about coming out.

Yes, you can bake your cookies and not miss an essential plot point, but the story is uplifting and the perfect confection of a holiday story for a marginalized community.

Christy Concannon, Bethesda

●

Some letters are taller than others

The Dec. 23 news article “Where Trump needs votes, Christianity Today piece goes without mention” said “Onstage, LOVE, PEACE, HOPE and JOY were spelled out in life-size neon-blue letters.”

Just what does “life-size” mean when letters are being described? Is there some “natural” size for the letter “T” that I didn’t learn about in school?

Edward Rice, Vienna

●

A reminder of names to be read aloud

The Dec. 15 obituary for Piero Terracina, “Holocaust survivor found purpose in sharing his story” [Metro], recounted how Terracina, who died in Rome last month at age 91, avoided capture during the infamous Nazi roundup of Roman Jews on Oct. 16, 1943, only to be seized with other members of his family while celebrating Passover the following April. Among his siblings, parents and grandfather arrested and transported to Auschwitz, only he would survive. He was among the last known Italian Holocaust survivors.

On a recent trip to Rome, I came upon three stolpersteine (stumbling stones) on the sidewalk outside Via del Tempio 4 in the city’s five-century-old Jewish ghetto. The three brass “stones” mark the last address of three members of the extended Terracina family: Giacomo Terracina; his wife, Erica; and their infant daughter, Virginia. All three would perish in Nazi death camps.

Stolpersteine, conceived by German artist Gunter Demnig in 1992, denote the last known addresses of Jews and others murdered by the Nazis. To date, more than 70,000 of the 10-square-centimetermarkers have been placed on sidewalks and doorways in more than 1,200 cities and towns throughout Europe.

When encountering these stones, visitors are encouraged to read aloud the names of the victims of Nazi terror so their memory will not be forgotten.

Larry L. Goldstein, Chevy Chase

●

Some thoughts for Food

The Dec. 18 Food article “A tradition so delicious it’s worth adopting” engaged in the annual tradition of attempting to “convert” Jews to the celebration of Christmas. As a further insult, it threw a half-page photograph of a ham (the most treif of foods) at us.

The article assumed Jews are so naive that somehow we never understood that latkes cannot hold a candle to a great Christmas pork, suet or fig pudding.

Rather than perpetuate the false comparison of religious celebrations, the writer might ask herself why her Russian grandmother was “convinced” (i.e., forced) to give up her Jewish practices by the Soviets. For millennia, Jews have been proselytized by the denigration of their traditions through false comparisons.

Edward Gross, McLean

I was appalled to read the opening lines of a recipe for Christmas ham on the front of the Food section that disparaged Hanukkah in favor of Christmas [“A tradition so delicious it’s worth adopting,” Dec. 18]. Even when written by a Jewish writer, this comparison between Christmas and Hanukkah felt incredibly inappropriate.

How Christmas feels comparatively more “brightly lit” than Hanukkah, the festival of lights, is its own issue, but to portray Hanukkah in a negative manner for its lack of festivity is to ignore the history of the holiday. It, like most Jewish holidays, is celebrated in remembrance of a time in which the existence of the Jewish people was at stake.

Maybe there aren’t enough “festive decorations” celebrating our right to live for the writer’s taste, but Hanukkah is at least replete with its own songs and wrapped gifts. Wanting tinsel and red-and-green decorations is not a reflection on Hanukkah but rather one writer’s wish to partake in mainstream American consumerism.

By all means, she may be my guest in doing so, but for the sake of her fellow Jews, she should not disparage a Jewish tradition tonon-Jewish readers in the process.

Emily Axelrod, Bethesda

●

We do more than triage

As an emergency-medicine doctor, I’ve heard my role in health care described in a number of ways, but 30-down in Dec. 11’s Los Angeles Times Crossword [Style], created by Michael Schlossberg, was a new one for me.

Clue: Triage MD. Answer: ER Doc.

Outside of mass casualties, our excellent emergency nurses first triage patients on the front end to ensure the most critical cases are seen first — and that no one dies in our overflowing waiting rooms.

While emergency room doctors may assist in triage, we are mostly giving patients our attention and expertise in what is usually one of the worst moments of their lives. Then we move on to the next patient as quickly as possible.

ER doctors sacrifice time to sleep, eat and see our families — because emergency rooms are open 24/7 and are the last resort for society’s acute medical problems. In addition to patients in unexpected and life-threatening crisis, we see those who cannot get in to see their already overburdened primary-care physicians, or those whose social situation allows them no other access to care.

Here’s a new clue: Health-care safety net. Answer: Emergency department.

Meeta Shah, Chicago

The writer, a physician, is an assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Rush University Medical Center.

●

A disservice to Gandhi's resolve

In the Dec. 20 “Wumo” comic strip, a woman holding a pot of food states to a man, presumably Mohandas Gandhi, that the chili curry she just made is “REALLY spicy” and that he should “get ready to sweat.” Why is it okay and supposedly funny, in a caption, to state that Gandhi never went on a hunger strike and that he just had a very “sensitive tummy”? This is making fun of Gandhi’s hunger strikes, which called for the betterment of mankind. The paper’s standards for when and how a person is made fun of are more than questionable.

Jim Miller, Springfield

●

Get rid of the 'rips'

The Dec. 18 front-page article “Before a day of reckoning, a fiery last stand” included a secondary headline that said “Trump missive rips into Democrats.” Can we please stop using the word “rips” as an action verb to describe President Trump’s infantile tweets? Does anyone think House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was “ripped” by this delusional nonsense? The use of the word is inaccurate and wrong — and it tends to validate the assumptions of Trump and his followers.

David P. Boesel, Severna Park

●

He walked a mile in their shoes — and then walked 500 more

Rory Stewart is not just a “former British parliamentarian and diplomat,” as described by Greg Jaffe in his Dec. 22 Outlook essay, “How the U.S. could have avoided failure in Afghanistan.” Stewart is the author of 2004’s “The Places in Between,” an account of his walk from Herat to Kabul soon after the fall of the Taliban. He depended on the hospitality of the people he met along the way, spoke their dialects and learned their customs.

What made Stewart’s (unheeded) advice valuable is that, unlike the Americans running our war, he understood the country we had invaded.

Ellen Herscher, Washington

●

More from Renee, re: Pete

The Dec. 16 front-page article “Buttigieg’s long quest to bridge racial gap” was perplexing. It quoted former Chicago journalist Renee Ferguson extensively but failed to mention an important detail.

When my husband and I were in South Bend, Ind., in April, standing in the very leaky abandoned Studebaker plant where he announced his candidacy for president, Ferguson introduced then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) to the overflow crowd. She gave a resounding introduction and endorsement. Excerpts from her speech, or at least a mention of it, would have provided a much more balanced story.

Marina McCarthy, Bethesda

●

More to the 'Messiah'

Joe Banno’s Dec. 21 Style review “NSO’s ‘Messiah’ isn’t heavenly, but there’s some salvation” bemoaned the “souped-up” orchestration of George Frideric Handel’s work recently presented at the Kennedy Center. But along with the cymbals and bells, conductor Andrew Davis delivered a severely truncated version of the work.

The “Messiah” is a skillfully crafted statement of Christian doctrine. Though first performed in music halls and theaters, it was never intended to be only entertainment. Speaking of his audience, Handel once said, “I should be sorry if I only entertained them. I wish to make them better.”

The version presented at the Kennedy Center omitted important passages about the Passion of Christ, His ascension to heaven, the Christian victory over sin and death, and the Day of Judgment.

Some cuts in Part III are normal, after two hours ending with the “Hallelujah” chorus. But this version left out “O death, where is thy sting?” Worse, there were severe cuts in Part II. The truly heartbreaking expression of Christ’s suffering in “He was despised” from the Book of Isaiah was cut by more than two-thirds. These omissions reduced the beauty and symmetry of the message contained in Handel’s magisterial work.

Jonathan Sleeper, Vero Beach, Fla.

●

Three cheers for Metro

The Metro section is my favorite part of The Post. It was so uplifting to read in the Dec. 24 article “Fire stokes a rally of support for family” about the Rancourts and their generosity in adopting children with serious health issues — and the community that rallied around them when they lost everything they had in a fire. Petula Dvorak’s columns bring tears of happiness to my eyes, including her Dec. 24 column, “Santa Claus has a sack full of presents, but he also has a real gift for listening.”

I love reading about people who have been helped through the three charities John Kelly always highlights at this time of year [“Musicians to gather in memory of D.C. drummer Robbie Magruder,” Dec. 24]. And I also like to read the obituaries — so many kind and generous people have given their all. So, yes, there is light shining down upon us despite what the first section of the paper (which I rarely read) says.

Alice Murray, Greenbelt

●

Artist appreciation

I am grateful to art critic Sebastian Smee for his insightful appreciation of the painting “Harriet and Leon” in his Dec. 15 Great Works, In Focus column, “Meet ‘Harriet and Leon,’ painter Allan Rohan Crite’s extraordinary depiction of an ordinary neighborhood” [Arts & Style]. It made me curious to learn more about the painter, whose mission, he said, was “to paint people of color as normal humans.”

I’ve barely scratched the surface so far, but I wanted to share this gem, from a Chicago Tribune phone interview with the artist concerning “Harriet and Leon” in August 1990: “They’re friends of mine. . . . I made some sketches on location . . . and did the studies of the people in my house. Leon Bailey is an architect . . . and Harriet Jackson sang in one of the early productions of ‘Porgy and Bess.’ The two children are my godchildren.”

I wish the artist had taken it a step further and named the children, because although Smee described them as “two little boys,” it seems to me, from the set of the child’s face, the delicacy of that child’s features and the strands of curls leaking out from under a hood, that the child on the right is a girl. To my way of thinking, this reinforces and deepens the theme of the painting. And check out the all-important gaze — the boy is staring at Harriet, the girl at Leon. There’s bound to be a hidden story there.

I hope one day to visit the Boston Athenaeum to take it in. In the meantime, there is the Smithsonian American Art Museum, where two of Crite’s other paintings are on view, I gather.

Tom Barrett, Alexandria