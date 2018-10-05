This week’s “Free for All” letters.



The entrance to Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Collateral damage in the Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford coverage

I am a woman and a Democrat. A lawyer and a product of an all-girls Catholic high school in Tampa. I am also a mother of a Georgetown Prep student. And I think The Post’s reporting on Georgetown Prep is what I’ve come to expect from Fox News (oxymoron) in its misleading and borderline defamatory style. The breaking point was the Sept. 22 front-page article about Mark Judge, the “100 Kegs or Bust” club and the implication that all of the “elitist” Catholic schools in the area in the 1980s were rowdy, debaucherous kegfests [“Rowdy school years stuck with classmate”].

Putting aside the Brett M. Kavanaugh/Christine Blasey Ford story, I think it’s safe to say that the existence of a “a party crowd in high school” is both timeless and universal, whether it was at my high school, my husband’s in Michigan or my neighbor’s in California. I say this not to suggest that it’s right or commendable, but it is certainly not reflective of the student body as a whole at any school, private or public, and it does lasting damage to a school’s reputation for a newspaper to continually imply that it is.

From my firsthand experience, I can say that Georgetown Prep is a great school with good kids and a rich Jesuit tradition of serving others — and whose teachers recently told their students to be careful wearing Georgetown Prep clothing off campus. Seriously. Enough.

Sarah Walter, McLean

I appreciated Steven Petrow shining a light on the importance and implications of how a person is addressed in his Sept. 22 op-ed, “Her name is Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.” What is so confounding, then, is why Christine Blasey Ford was subsequently referred to in that essay, and by countless other media outlets, as “Ford.” Her last name is Blasey Ford. She should be referred to as “Dr. Blasey Ford” or “Blasey Ford.”

As someone who chose to add my husband’s very simple one-syllable, four-letter surname to my own two-syllable maiden surname — with no hyphen, like Blasey Ford — I find it difficult to fathom why others find it so difficult to honor that choice.

Just as we have no trouble pronouncing “Kav-an-augh” (also three syllables), or taking the time to spell it correctly, so we should recognize the whole person who chooses her own last name, be it Blasey Ford or anything else, by articulating that name completely and consistently.

Nancy Furman Paul, Bethesda

I was taken aback by the Sept. 23 front-page article “Accuser moved 3,000 miles to reinvent her life.”

The article stereotyped Christine Blasey Ford as a rich and privileged woman with the following descriptions: “Ford moved 3,000 miles away from the affluent Maryland suburbs where she was raised. . . . Ford’s life was one of cloistered advantage, with her time spent at a private school for girls, at the Columbia Country Club and parties where she moved easily among the privileged and the popular. . . . She was just ‘Chrissy’ . . . daughter of the older Ralph, a golf course regular who would go on to become president of the exclusive, all-male Burning Tree Club. . . . Like many affluent families in the area, the Blaseys sent their children to single-gender private schools. . . . Her classmates included the daughters of the king of Jordan and members of the J.W. Marriott clan. Coach purses were the it-bag to carry.”

Maybe I read this the wrong way, but my impression was that the authors had painted a picture of Ford as a spoiled rich kid — not a “plain Jane” high school student, which is how she struck me. This article read like a feature in the National Enquirer, not The Post.

Lawrence Berman, Washington

***

Vietnam destroyed Johnson's presidency

Regarding “In times of crisis, four presidents became great leaders ”:

Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-Va.) Sept. 23 Book World review of “Leadership in Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns Goodwin mentioned the words “Vietnam War” just once. Lyndon B. Johnson had several great accomplishments while president, but his one term as elected chief executive was demolished by his catastrophic escalation of the war in Vietnam.

Repeatedly lying to the public and press, Johnson got us deeper and deeper into the Vietnam quagmire until it eventually destroyed his presidency. Why Goodwin included Johnson with Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt is odd except, perhaps, that she worked in the Johnson White House for a brief time.

Johnson will be remembered — not for his leadership but for the nearly 60,000 Americans and hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese killed because of his hubris and dishonesty.

Scott Wallace, Leesburg

***

It's very hard to prove something is safe

Paul D. Thacker’s Sept. 23 Outlook essay, “Dangerous plastics, FDA silence,” included a disturbing statement: “A review of almost 4,000 additives found that 64 percent had no research proving they were safe for people to eat or drink.”

As a Food and Drug Administration scientist (chemist), I found this statement deeply troubling. It is not possible to “prove” something is safe. While it is easy to prove something is harmful (you feed it to the rat, the rat dies), what happens if you feed it to the rat and the rat doesn’t die? Do you feed it more? How much more? This is the same principle we use in law: “Innocent until proven guilty.” You can prove guilt, but you can’t prove innocence. If companies are using additives that are not appropriately authorized, they are selling adulterated food, which is against the law.

Michael VanDerveer, Bowie

***



A pastrami sandwich featured in The Post. (Nick Cote/For The Washington Post)

The Food section sent conflicting signals

I was disturbed and, okay, a little amused to see the article “Six ideas to curb the obesity epidemic” right next to a larger-than-life photograph of a pastrami sandwich on the front of the Sept. 26 Food section.

Michele L. Uhler, Fort Washington

***

A colorful caption that didn't work in black and white

One problem I have seen several times with photograph captions in The Post was found in the Sept. 23 paper with the Metro article “Raising the sons she left behind.” A black-and-white photograph had a caption that said, “Brothers Jafet, 16, in blue, and Jeshua, 18, watch a soccer match.” I’m not sure what special sensory powers are needed to detect which shirt was blue.

Edward Tabor, Bethesda

***



Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents patrol in Aberdeen, Md., on Sept. 20. (Scott Serio/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Readers react to a gender-specific headline

Above the Sept. 21 front-page headline “Female shooter kills self and 3 others at Md. warehouse,” there was a photograph of a female Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent with a massive gun, next to two male ATF agents. How could anyone who sees well not see that it was unwise and unfair to place that photo above that headline?

Richard Powelson, Rockville

***

A key substitution for the Washington football team

Every time The Post prints the name of the Washington National Football League team, it prints an insult to the original inhabitants of this continent. But, because this name has been around for so long, the paper’s staff appears to see no problem with it. Flimsy excuses do not make the use of a vile racial epithet okay; neither do frequent uses of it. I once more suggest The Post substitute the Washington Epithets for the football team’s real name.

Roy M. Phillips, West Columbia, S.C

***

This was a silly way to compare Hogan and Jealous

According to The Post, the setup of the stage at the debate between Maryland gubernatorial candidates Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Ben Jealous (D) “disguised the fact that Jealous is at least seven inches taller than the governor” [“Hogan, Jealous spar over state’s needs in debate,” Metro, Sept. 25].

Does The Post prefer tall candidates? If not, why make such an inane comparison?

Gary Parker, Washington

***

Identifying the trees that fall on people is crucial

Regarding the Sept. 25 Metro article “7-year-old dies after tree falls on her”:

I would find it helpful if public-safety reporters identified the kind of tree that fell in articles about people killed or hurt by falling trees or limbs. In the District, on public land, there is a large number of giant elm trees, which have a root system on top of the ground and are poorly cared for by the city. If The Post identified the types of trees that fall and wound or kill someone, it would help highlight this local problem.

Barbara Meade, Washington

***

He was in the room where it happened and loved it

I was dismayed to read the Sept. 23 Arts & Style article “Meet the few who didn’t like ‘Hamilton.’ ” It was one of the best musicals I have seen, but I have to tell you, I had to prepare for it. It presented me with a dilemma: If I went to see “Hamilton,” I needed to figure out how to understand Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop history lesson.

Before my wife and I went to the show, we bought the CD, and I listened to the words to every song twice. Why? Because I have a hearing problem and needed to convince myself that I could understand the rap that is the essence of Miranda’s story about Alexander Hamilton. I took time to read other histories about our history. The night of the performance, I was still apprehensive, so I took advantage of Kennedy Center headphones and understood every word — well, almost every one.

I would say to its detractors, with all due respect, it may not rhyme according to strict English guidelines, but it is street poetry telling stories of our history — and what’s bad about “celebratory American nationalism”? I for one have a better understanding of history because of it, and I do not wish to be Aaron Burr, sir!

Brian McEnany, Vienna

***



Tiger Woods reacts to winning the Tour Championship tournament in Atlanta on Sept. 23. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports)

What a downer of a Sports section

On Sept. 23, I woke up and told my wife it would be a big sports day. The Redskins were playing, and Tiger Woods was leading a tournament for the first time in years. I looked at the Sports section, anxious to read about the two big stories. Instead, there was a big article about the Green Bay Packers (Washington’s National Football League opponent) and only a minor reference to Woods in an article on the section’s last page [“Woods enters final round up by three”]. What a downer.

I didn’t even want to read the sports pages.

Chuck Levergood, Reston

***

Rural America's needs are greater than high-quality TV

In the Sept. 24 Style article “ Prime time for bad reviews,” Hank Stuever was wrong to imply that “broadband access remains woefully scarce or substandard” for streaming of entertainment programs in significant parts of the country. In fact, the Federal Communications Commission’s most recent report on the topic shows that 98.1 percent of the country has access to Internet speeds of 10 Mbps or more — and 10 Mbps is twice the amount needed to stream a high-definition program. The percentage of Americans without broadband access is similar to that of Americans without full indoor plumbing.

While Internet speeds are generally lower in rural areas, and some very remote and very poor areas do lack high-speed Internet altogether, there’s no reason to think people living there are unusually disconnected from mainstream culture. While additional investments may be warranted in some parts of the country, most people without Internet access either live in desperately poor areas or have deliberately chosen to live off the grid.

Rural areas may well need more help with all sorts of things, but making it easier for those living outside of big cities to watch “Stranger Things” probably shouldn’t be high on the list of priorities.

Eli Lehrer, Herndon

***

Moneyball in KidsPost

I read with interest Fred Bowen’s Sept. 20 KidsPost The Score column, “Can Nationals afford to keep Bryce Harper?” It helped me better understand the contractual and financial underpinnings of the Washington Nationals’ upcoming decision on whether to re-sign Bryce Harper. Not as inspiring for young baseball fans as, say, a story about Kirk Gibson’s heroics in the 1988 World Series, I thought. But then again, the article could give wings to an aspiring Scott Boras out there. It might have been more appropriately titled “Hey kids, welcome to the real world!”

John Feeney, Olney