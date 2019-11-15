For reasons I cannot fully explain, the photograph that accompanied Paul Kane’s Nov. 3 @PKCapitol column, “Hill’s swift exit casts light on Congress in #MeToo era,” gave my heart a lift. Five women journalists reporting on an important story of our time. The twist and turns of #MeToo rage on — and for good reason. This photo shows progress is being made.

Rosemary Freitas Williams, Annapolis

●

Europe's highest is in Russia

Reid Wilson’s Nov. 3 Travel column, “Stellar skiing and lower costs at France’s ‘Grand-Bo,’ ” said that Mont Blanc is “the highest mountain peak in Europe.” At 15,777 feet high, Mont Blanc is the highest peak in Western Europe, but that is good enough to make it only seventh-highest peak in all of Europe. Russia’s Mount Elbrus tops the list at 18,510 feet.

For those trying to climb the Seven Summits (the highest peak on each of the seven continents), it isn’t a trivial issue.

Peter Len, Springfield

●

There's a bit of a problem here

The Oct. 24 news article “Computer achieved ‘quantum supremacy,’ Google says” correctly stated that each quantum bit (qubit) is associated with twice as many binary states as binary digits (bits) but gave this example: “Two qubits are associated with four possible numbers, three with eight, four with 16.” Really? That seems like bits to me: 000, 001, 010, 100, 110, 101, 011, 111.

John SanFilipo, Reston

●

Next up for Joel: Political science

Please find a way to give Joel Achenbach an honorary degree in physics and astronomy. His description in the Nov. 5 Health & Science article “A cosmic mystery” of the expanding universe and the speed of its expansion was more easily understandable than anything I’ve read recently on the subject. While the actual answer to the “Hubble constant” is sort of like trying to count the number of angels dancing on the head of a pin, Achenbach did full justice to the issue of understanding our vast universe. Now, if he could only apply his writing and analytical skills to sorting out the political mess our dear country is in — that may be harder than understanding how fast the universe is expanding!

John Mason, Silver Spring

●

Pottyarms

President Trump, in the photograph accompanying the Oct. 25 news article “ ‘Pottymouth’: Trump presides over a coarsening of U.S. politics,” appears to be making a gesture, right arm extended with a fist, left arm crossing over with the hand in the crook of the right arm, that when I was growing up in the Bronx, unequivocally and emphatically meant something quite vulgar. This gesture, supposedly of Italian origin, was universally recognizable even to children. There couldn’t have been a more appropriate illustration to capture the subject of the article.

Lawrence D. Powers, Springfield

●

Name-caller!

Though he would claim otherwise, Dana Milbank has been sucked into President Trump’s boorish habit of name-calling. His unnecessary use of ad hominem epithets, such as “lickspittle” and “oleaginous,” weakened his otherwise reasoned and compelling Oct. 25 Impeachment Diary, “Lickspittle Lindsey’s week of walk-backs” [Friday Opinion], on the craven flip-flops of Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). Milbank may not have joined Graham or former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice in public vulgarity, but I hope that Post contributors and editors aspire to elevate public discourse, rather than merely avoid scraping the bottom of the barrel.

Francisco Gonzalez, Bethesda

●

Not independent from the U.S.

The graphic that accompanied the Nov. 2 news article “Poll: Americans sharply divided over whether to impeach, remove Trump” was headlined “Americans and independents roughly split on impeaching and removing Trump.” I would like to point out that independents are Americans.

Karl Brown, Pomfret

●

Concerning diction

The Oct. 29 front-page headline “Ukraine call concerned officer who listened in” presented a double-entendre that I first read to say that Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was culpably involved in President Trump’s July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Stating that the call “concerned” the colonel could mean he was “anxious” or “worried” but could also mean he was “implicated,” according to Merriam-Webster.

In these highly charged times, The Post should be more careful with word usage.

Jeffrey M. Hamberger, Potomac

●

The abominable dragon

I bow to no one in my admiration for the ecological mash-up that is “Mark Trail.” As with many sharp-eyed readers, I find great amusement at how the strip’s author manages to put disparate creatures into the same ecosystem. The Nov. 4 strip was no exception. While hot on the trail of the yeti, the group is being observed in a lush forest setting by what appears to be a Komodo dragon. This massive lizard is found, as its name suggests, on Komodo Island, which, at last look, was nowhere near Tibet or Nepal.

How is it possible that cartoonist James Allen got it right on Sept. 29 describing the work on Pinzón Island in the Galápagos archipelago where there is indeed an ongoing giant tortoise restoration effort? I guess the dynamic tension between what is and what might be in Allen’s fevered imagination keeps us reading.

Johannah Barry, Falls Church

●

The Post's far-left problem

Whatever happened to putting a caption directly beneath a photograph? I noticed a partner in frustration: Ted Houghton’s Nov. 2 Free for All letter, “We plead nolo contendere,” wondered, “What did the picture have to do with the caption?” Placing captions directly under pictures used to be the way of The Post and, I thought, standard print convention. Sometimes, though, I find myself wearying while searching a page for the description of a photograph. Somewhere along the way, The Post began stringing multiple captions together in one clump to explain numerous photographs that dot a single page or even multi-page spreads. One would think it challenging for those employees responsible for providing the proper directive (upper left, far upper upper left) for identifying which verbiage goes with which image. How about just slipping that little caption nicely and neatly directly under the photograph? Frustration, confusion avoided for all.

Betsy T. Brady, Palmyra, Va.

●

Unlocking the truth

Thanks to The Washington Post Magazine for the important Nov. 3 prison issue. In her essay, “We’ve normalized prison,” Piper Kerman wrote that she went to prison for a “first-time drug offense.” One might imagine she was charged with drug possession. In fact, she was charged with heroin smuggling and money laundering for her involvement with a West African drug kingpin, and she pleaded guilty. That was missing from her narrative exposition and explains why she went to prison.

Our nation is in the midst of a destructive drug epidemic. Transparency is important if we’re going to tackle both the drug epidemic and bursting prisons.

Suzanne Meyer, Washington

I was moved by the Washington Post Magazine issue centered on the experiences and voices of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. I loved the representation from across the country, and I appreciated the special advisers who contributed to the issue. But I was saddened not to see highlighted the particular work of so many activists and leaders in our own city. The District has among the highest incarceration rates in the country, and our incarcerated residents and their families face unique challenges, including the distance many must travel to visit their loved ones in federal prisons hundreds of miles away. We also have amazing people working to support returning citizens and family members of incarcerated people, to improve the conditions in the D.C. jail and to address the significant racial disparities in arrests in the District.

As we shine the spotlight on the experience of incarcerated people in the United States, let’s not forget the way that mass incarceration — and the fight against it — shapes the city we call home.

Amanda Poppei, Silver Spring

Sincere thanks to The Washington Post Magazine for its issue written, illustrated and photographed by prisoners. A very special thanks for not including another review by Tom Sietsema regarding some pretentious restaurant. Glad to see that someone could see the insensitivity of including a restaurant review in this issue. I did miss Gene Weingarten’s humor, which would have been appreciated after such heavy and heady articles. Surely, he has some kind of conviction on his record that would have allowed him to participate in the issue.

Michael Zimmerman, Williamsburg, Va.

●

Night at the museum

The Nov. 6 Style article “National Gallery of Art hires pair of executives from the Smithsonian” reported that National Gallery of Art Director Kaywin Feldman “has hired two Smithsonian executives to lead programs focused on the visitor experience.” I suggest they start by adding evening hours. Nearly every major art museum in the country remains open until 8 p.m. or later at least one day a week. The National Gallery generally evicts its patrons at 5 p.m.; on Sunday, it deigns to allow visitors to linger until 6 p.m. In its lack of evening hours, it keeps company only with the de Young Museum, the Barnes Foundation and the Frick Collection (which manages to keep its doors open until 9 p.m. 10 days a year).

Noah Meyerson, Washington

●

This art is like butter

I really enjoyed what Sebastian Smee had to say in his insightful, well-expressed “Art that makes a lasting impression,” the first installment in his “Great works, in focus” series on art in permanent collections. The selection was interesting and diverse, and Smee’s observations were eloquently and thoughtfully conveyed.

This new series is a great way to educate the public about art, put focus on specific artists and their techniques and processes and raise awareness about the rich permanent art collections available to enjoy. It is a terrific addition to The Post’s Art & Style section.

Nan Morrison, Arlington

The writer is a docent at the National Gallery of Art.

●

Good breeding in 'Mutts'

I thank Patrick McDonnell and Wiley for their incredible work posted in the Nov. 3 comics pages. In my years of teaching, I have used comics in my lessons. With few words, much is conveyed eloquently. McDonnell’s Nov. 3 “Mutts” strip was beautiful and needed. Wiley is always right-on when showing us lessons needed in clear terms. Both are heroes to me, and I hope they are appreciated by many.

Lydia Maggiora Walter, Alexandria

●

An entrenched problem

The “Beetle Bailey” comic strip of Nov. 2 should not have taken trench safety lightly. In 2016, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported that 23 workers died in trench accidents. That is 23 too many.

The U.S. utility construction industry trains its employees to avoid unsafe trench construction hazards. Our members promote safety awareness at every job site, including those on military installations. A real-life SFC Snorkel would order his troops, including Pvt. Bailey, to stay away from open, unsupported trenches on base.

Robert Baylor, Fairfax

The writer is director of communications for the National Utility Contractors Association.