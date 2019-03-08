This week’s “Free for All letters.”

A caricature of Paul Robeson

Does James Kirchick not understand that describing accomplished African Americans such as Paul Robeson as “eloquent” has been considered racist for the better part of a generation now [“Paul Robeson, unrepentant Stalinist,” Wednesday Opinion, Feb. 20]? That was one of a number of objectionable tropes in his piece that might have otherwise been a fair, if eye-rollingly overplayed, critique of Robeson’s views. Kirchick summarized Robeson’s legacy as an “advocate for his own people in the United States,” an embarrassingly silly statement that is pretty much the opposite of how Robeson led his life.

To be sure, the only reason Kirchick can challenge Robeson is because Robeson cared about oppressed people and underdogs far beyond “his own people.” From his support for the Loyalists in the Spanish Civil War to countless other international causes, Robeson was far from being the narrow-minded, self-interested, inward-looking person that Kirchick caricatured.

In light of the long-overdue and modest respect now accorded Robeson, flaws and all, it is remarkable to observe that there is still a place for someone such as Kirchick fighting the old fights and trying to keep Robeson in his place.

Bill Dempsey, Takoma Park

Ruth E. Carter accepts the award for best costume design for "Black Panther" at the Oscars. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

True Oscars appreciation

In his Feb. 25 Style review of the 91st Academy Awards telecast, “No Host? Check. Short Speeches? Nope.,” Hank Stuever left no doubt that he resented and was unhappy with his repeat assignment. His review dripped with sarcasm and pettiness. With some exceptions, he criticized the acceptance speeches as “lousy” and an “unnecessary use of the Oscar ceremony’s time.” He said the evening was filled with “rampant doses of self-importance.” He also questioned the authenticity of the expressions of thanks. Mr. Stuever assessed the success of the Oscars telecast by focusing on its length and the absence of a host, and a headline on the article said it provided “little magic” but “lots to complain about.”

What he failed to understand is that the point of the Oscars ceremony is to publicly recognize and celebrate those rare individuals who, with talent, tenacity and guts, succeed in the exceedingly competitive film business. The acceptance speeches are made by gifted and resilient artists being recognized by their peers, exuberantly thanking those who have helped them achieve their successes. The winners’ speeches, against which Mr. Stuever railed mercilessly, are the heart of the show.

Next year, The Post should replace this curmudgeon with a reviewer who relishes the magic and inspiration of great films to review the Oscars’ 92nd celebration of excellence.

Daphna Krim, Bethesda

The writer's father, the late Arthur B. Krim, past chairman of United Artists and Orion Pictures, received the Academy Awards' Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1975.

For what?

Since when has the word “free” become a noun and no longer an adjective? The use of the expression “for free” is a linguistic abomination, no matter how commonly, and wrongly, it is used [“Five Myths: Journalism,” Outlook, Feb. 24.]. How about instead of “Newspapers collapsed after they offered stories for free,” they “offered free stories,” or news “to be consumed free on the Web,” etc.? Somehow I still expect the media, both print and broadcast, to be the exemplars of correct language usage. Or is that too much to ask in these days of social media’s setting the example for discourse?

Al DiCenso, Easton, Md.

Kudos to the magazine

As a 50-plus-year subscriber, I want to express how much I appreciate the revamped Washington Post Magazine, both for its content and style. I’m not sure when the transition occurred — it sort of crept up on me. But I’m truly enjoying it.

Loraine Bennett, Brentwood

You've got to hand it to them

The Feb. 23 Sports article “Caps boost defensive depth with latest trade” stated that defenseman Nick Jensen “could slot into the lineup on the third defensive pairing, replacing Christian Djoos or Brooks Orpik. Both of those players are left-handed; Djoos has been playing on his off side.” The last sentence should have read, “Both players shoot left-handed.” Many right-handed hockey players shoot left-handed (and vice versa); that way, they can carry their stick in their dominant hand while skating. More than 60 percent of National Hockey League players shoot left-handed.

Jim Gaarder, Columbia

A Great Blue heron comes up with a fish at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Feb. 22. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

A Great Blue heron dunks his head before coming up with a fish at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Feb. 22. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Great shots

The headline on Ricky Carioti’s Feb. 23 Metro photographs was “Gone fishin’.” But just writing “Wow!” would save time and space. I am compelled to extol Carioti’s artistry for the pleasure it rendered. Great blue herons live these gray days more acutely than I, certainly, but to catch them in their glory as Carioti did was just wonderful. Keen eye, timing, composition and a steady hand enhancing an elegant artistic sense all conjoined to assure enjoyment of such work. Many thanks for the superb heron shots.

Beth Land, Springfield

The great blue heron photograph s by Ricky Carioti were wonderful. I know the photographer must have spent hours camouflaged and in the cold water to get such perfect shots.

Beverly Wright, Bear, Del.

Mystery still looms over Stonehenge

Regarding the Feb. 21 Politics & the Nation article “Origin of Stonehenge materials found”:

Though an interesting discovery was reported on in uncovering clues to the quarrying and transporting of the massive bluestone rocks of the Stonehenge megalith, I was disappointed that there was no mention of the true enormity and sophistication of this mysterious construction. Like numerous mysteries around the globe (e.g., Easter Island, Gobekli Tepe), Stonehenge remains baffling to us all.

Though many theories are postulated, we still have no idea about the essential questions of “who, when, why and how” these sites were constructed. Further, the debate remains open on whether advanced and highly sophisticated civilizations existed in our distant past. This is hard to accept, as this turns the paradigm of our understanding of history on its head while opening up a contentious debate as to the evolution — or even demise — of mankind.

Dan Murphy, Bethesda

Not that kind of honor

David Ignatius’s Feb. 22 op-ed, “ Democratic veterans on the rise,” said that Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) “won” a Bronze Star in Iraq. The Bronze Star Medal is awarded — not won.

Jeff Neiman, North Potomac

Busboys and Poets on 14th Street NW in Washington. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Bookmark these stores, too

It was great to read “A guide to indie bookstores” [Weekend, Feb. 22], but it left out one of the most important stores in the D.C. area: Bridge Street Books in Georgetown, on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, now run by two important D.C. poets, Megan Ronan and Rod Smith (who has been a buyer there for more than 20 years). Almost 40 years old, it has the best poetry, philosophy and music shelves between the District and New York, and has hosted some of the most dynamic poetry readings in the country. Bill Berkson, CAConrad, Elizabeth Arnold, Charles Bernstein, Eileen Myles — these are some of the most forward-looking poets around, and Bridge Street Books is where you’d find them, in person, reading their poetry. The store is a bona fide cultural institution.

Joshua Weiner, Washington

The writer is a poet and a professor of English and creative writing at the University of Maryland at College Park.

Thanks for the great article on bookstores, but you missed my very favorite: Busboys and Poets. It’s much more than a bookstore and offers many inviting titles not found elsewhere.

Kathryn Williams, Silver Spring

I enjoyed reading “A guide to indie bookstores,” but it left out one independent bookstore that is a favorite spot for students and others who study the Middle East and U.S. foreign policy. It’s Middle East Books and More, on 18th Street NW in Adams Morgan. We also host fun book clubs, book talks and film screenings to serve a dynamic community that cares about the Middle East.

For some reason, The Post and other D.C. media have ignored this cozy bookstore, as well as the magazine, the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, that we publish upstairs. Is it a media conspiracy to block a healthy debate on the Middle East? We’ve got books on that, too.

Delinda Hanley, Kensington

The writer is executive director of Middle East Books and More.

Keep him out of china shops

Why do The Post and other media outlets elevate President Trump by using the word “deal” to describe agreements involving him? It implies there is a connection to his book “The Art of the Deal.” Further, he doesn’t negotiate in the usual sense, whereby parties function in good faith, resulting in a lasting agreement that both parties recognize. Instead of a “deliverable,” the result is “deliver-a-bull.”

George Paine, Reston

Read it again

The Feb. 24 letter “Not drinking is no one’s business” highlighted what I consider to be a growing problem in our culture: the knee-jerk reactions we all leap to without carefully reading/listening/watching, especially when we think we are being criticized or threatened.

The letter writer said she was “appalled at the gluten-free shaming” in Ann Bauer’s Feb. 20 Food essay, “No alcohol turned us into no fun,” about Bauer’s decision to abstain from alcohol, but a careful read of Bauer’s essay revealed that what she and her husband objected to was not a gluten-free diet but hours-long discourse about it.

Bauer said, “We were so determined not to be those gluten-free guys, comparing symptoms and recipes ad nauseam over their rice pasta Bolognese.”

It’s clear to me that what Bauer and her husband did not want to become were a couple of preachy bores. Hats off to that.

Thankful Vanderstar, Silver Spring

Be careful of the words you use

I was the subject of a profile in the Feb. 24 Washington Post Magazine [“As the last OSS spies die off, he’s planning a museum to keep their legacy alive”]. In the article’s opening sentence, I was described as “slouched.” I spent several hours speaking with writer Katie Sanders. Unless I was “slouched” for the entire time we met, which seems highly unlikely, that word was unnecessarily derogatory. In the last sentence, I was described as “shuffling out of the cafe.” People who shuffle when they walk frequently suffer from neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease. Having cared for two parents for many years who died from Alzheimer’s — and who shuffled as a result of their illness — I know firsthand the impression that word leaves with readers. I do not shuffle. I walk. I cannot imagine why these gratuitous and disparaging descriptions of my gait and posture were included in the article.

Charles Pinck, Falls Church

The writer is president of the OSS Society.