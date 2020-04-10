AD

Joel Kawer, Gaithersburg

Distance learning doesn't work for all students

Anya Kamenetz’s March 29 Outlook essay, “Five Myths: Home schooling,” was factually accurate in her response to the notion that “it’s impossible to home-school kids with disabilities” but misleadingly incomplete. It is possible to home-school some kids with disabilities, and some might fare better with home schooling, but disability is not a generic status. Mobility impairments, sensory impairments, cognitive disabilities, neurobehavioral issues and psychiatric disabilities might require very different interventions, and all cannot be accommodated with distance learning.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and the Rehabilitation Act guarantee a free appropriate public education to all students with qualifying disabilities. Our disabled child’s school is doing its best to facilitate his learning to continue with online resources, but there is no way to reproduce the personal contact with learning and behavior specialists or the structure that school provides in the home environment. We need more candor around the fact that, to the extent that schools choose to implement distance learning, it represents a suspension of IDEA — one that will need to be addressed with intensive remedial services in the coming academic year.

Margaret Rood, Falls Church

Checking the Fact Checker

I appreciate Glenn Kessler’s valuable reporting in his Fact Checker columns, which provide needed information to the public.

But his March 29 Fact Checker column with Meg Kelly, “Was the White House office for global pandemics eliminated?,” a detailed evaluation of whether the National Security Council’s Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense was closed, raised more questions than it answered.

If, as Tim Morrison alleged in his March 17 Tuesday Opinion essay, “The pandemic response office was not ‘dissolved,’ ” — a response to Beth Cameron’s March 15 Outlook essay, “Beth Cameron ran the White House pandemic office. Then Trump closed it” — the biodefense directorate was only reorganized, not eliminated, why have we not seen any evidence of its existence during all the activity dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in the past two months?

Why did infectious disease expert Anthony S. Fauci say that “it would be nice if the office was still there” if it continued to function?

If, as Morrison alleged, epidemiological and other biomedical expertise remains in the reorganized National Security Council biodefense organization, why has it taken so long to achieve interagency coordination and policy formulation on mitigating the outbreak?

Why did President Trump need to reach outside the National Security Council to task Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to head the newly formed coronavirus task force, not someone on the NSC, the organization normally tasked to conduct interagency coordination on major security issues?

Why did the president change his mind a month later and direct Vice President Pence to head that group and again ignore the NSC?

Why does no one from the NSC appear in the daily White House coronavirus briefings?

It’s meaningless to say that a directorate exists because it’s on an organizational chart but doesn’t do anything. If the biodefense directorate still exists, what does it do as part of the office of the president?

Len Zuza, Solomons

Every parent of young kids now

I am grateful to Sebastian Smee for highlighting Jean-Siméon Chardin’s “The Little Schoolmistress” in his March 29 Great Works, In Focus column, “A tender moment of teaching feels of now” [Style].

I agree — it truly is a lovely, touching moment in time, this teachable moment.

The fact is these moments happen many, many times a day for students and teachers. That moment of connection, of understanding, sometimes of frustration, but ultimately of realization and discovery and learning.

Chardin has captured this precious moment of humanity at its finest. Thanks for bringing it to our attention and reminding us of its value.

Sandy Pugh, Vienna

Egypt is handling this plague

The March 11 news article “Questions surround way Egypt is handling virus threat” projected a narrative that undermines Egypt’s efforts in combating the coronavirus and alleged that the Egyptian government is being nontransparent.

To the contrary, Egypt has displayed utmost transparency since the discovery of the first case of covid-19 and firmly abides by the guidelines outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO). We continue to provide factual and detailed updates on a daily basis about the cases discovered in Egypt and have undertaken immediate measures to limit the spread of the virus. In a recent interview aired on CNN, the WHO representative in Cairo praised Egypt for its handling of the pandemic and its ability to control its spread because of its possession of one of the strongest detection systems in the region.

A team of experts from the WHO concluded a covid-19 technical mission to Egypt on March 25. In a statement, they assured that Egypt is making substantial efforts to control the covid-19 outbreak and that significant work is being done, especially in the areas of early detection, laboratory testing, isolation, contact tracing and referral of patients. The statement added that Egypt’s strong disease surveillance system and contact tracing efforts have proved effective in controlling and managing cases before they can spread.

At a time when the world struggles to contain this pandemic, accuracy becomes of the essence. Misleading allegations only create misperceptions at a time when families and communities are struggling to maintain their livelihoods.

Yasser Reda, Washington

The writer is the Egyptian ambassador to the United States.

Bring back the Peeps

Well into our second week of underemployed tedium, the truth dawned on us: We need the Peeps now more than ever! After three Peep-less springs, and in this time of global uncertainty, we believe the time is ripe for a return of the Peep (contest). So we did our own. We decided to limit our model materials to whatever was on hand in the house, plus, of course, the sugary stars of the show. We can only imagine there are like-minded people out there.

We are planning for our grand unveiling before Easter weekend, in accordance with The Post’s tradition. We would love to see other entries: Bring back the Peep contest!

Lauren and Chris Rogers, Clarksville

Bring back the Book World section

Might this be a good time to bring back the Book World section with a few pieces on travel, rather than a Travel section (where are we going?) with a few pieces on books?

Jim Gilroy, Falls Church

The good kind of shortness of breath

The photograph that accompanied the March 29 news article “Latest sign recession is intensifying: White-collar workers are being laid off” was perfect to symbolize where we are right now: one lone human in a petri dish.

I actually gasped when I saw it. More images like this, please, that take our breath away — but only for an instant.

Lisa Szymanski, Vienna

Inflating Reagan

Robert J. Samuelson’s claim in his March 30 op-ed, “All choices are bad, but some are worse,” that “Paul Volcker and Ronald Reagan took charge” and tamed inflation grossly misconstrued President Reagan’s and, more important, President Jimmy Carter’s roles in conquering inflation.

Carter nominated Volcker in 1979, despite Volcker’s stated intent to significantly tighten monetary policy and against the advice of advisers who warned Carter that Volcker’s policy would likely drive the country into recession, and in an election year, no less. That’s exactly what happened, by October 1979; Volcker had announced his intentions to the nation, the federal funds rate had already topped 16 percent, and prime interest rates were already at or approaching high-water marks. By the time Reagan took office, the short-term economic pain this policy entailed was already being fully felt through the nation.

Although the policy had further to run, it was a fait accompli for Reagan and, given the independence of the Federal Reserve, his support or opposition was in a real sense irrelevant short of firing Volcker. Reagan did end up reaping the longer-term benefits of the policy — tame inflation — while avoiding much of the political cost. Carter paid a heavy price at the polls that year. His decision to appoint Volcker — in the national interest and against his own political interests — was a profile in courage.

Brian J. Newquist, Arlington

Deflating coverage

Hank Stuever’s March 28 Critic’s Notebook, “Like an old friend, the nightly news is there when you need it” [Style], was lacking, to say the least. The devolution of network news since the era of Walter Cronkite has reached its nadir, no matter what Stuever and other pundits might say. To mention the interview of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) by “PBS NewsHour’s” Judy Woodruff only in passing, via parenthesis, demonstrates that reporting on the news has simultaneously reached its own sad nadir.

Kevin Hluch, Frederick

At left, at least, is Lowery's wife, Evelyn

A wonderful photograph of the Rev. Joseph E. Lowery and then-Sen. Barack Obama, arms linked, from the 2007 march commemorating the 1965 march for voting rights from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., accompanied the March 29 obituary, “Civil rights leader worked with King,” for Lowery. Also in the picture were two women linking arms with Lowery and Obama. The women were not identified. Even if they are not as famous as the civil rights leader and a now-former president, their presence surely mattered — and still matters. Who are they?

Eugenia Grohman, Washington

FDR the GOAT

Joe Palka’s March 28 letter, “Even FDR had his faults,” a rebuttal of Jon Meacham’s March 22 op-ed lauding the virtuous leadership of Franklin D. Roosevelt, “Choosing a president while under siege,” had some truth in it, but it shocked me because Palka’s criticism of Roosevelt was flawed. Roosevelt was and is revered. George Washington and Abraham Lincoln also had faults.

Roosevelt was a man for the times. He had polio, but he traveled around the country, meeting people. They saw that and loved it. When Roosevelt took office, 1 in 4 people was unemployed. This man saw the country through the Depression and a world war. Dealing with one would have shown real leadership; dealing with two makes him one of the great leaders of all time.

Palka said, “As often happens among revered historical figures, Roosevelt was no Roosevelt.” We must read different historical writers. I could not disagree more. FDR will always be viewed by most people as a truly great leader, whose shoes would be very hard to fill. He really saved this country.

Anne Mahoney Robbins, Rockville

Quite possibly, Franklin D. Roosevelt shaped my life. I am 92, and one of my earliest memories is listening to his fireside chats on the radio. That steady voice first brought to me a wider world, its troubles and confidence in overcoming them. I took to heart that I had nothing to fear but fear itself, or, as I came to translate it, in a crisis don’t let yourself get stymied by fear; instead, figure out what is best to do.

When I was a teenager, I was standing on a corner of Walnut Street in Philadelphia when a motorcade drove by. There was Roosevelt in a slow-moving open car, smiling and waving at all the world, including me. I was elated, by hindsight forever after.

His spirit and pride were infectious and engendered confidence in many Americans as he and the rest of us dug out of a depression and worked and fought through a world war. And in me, that infection proved permanent.

Peggy Liss, Washington

Zero patience with 'patient zero'

I want to strongly protest the use of the phrase “patient zero” in the headline of the March 31 Metro article “D.C.’s patient zero kept the faith,” about the Episcopal priest recovering from the coronavirus. This phrase has a very bad pedigree. It was used to label, falsely, and in a way that confuses the public about the nature of contagion, a French Canadian airline steward who became stigmatized, postmortem, as the “cause” of the AIDS epidemic. A person (or a venue, or an animal, or anything else) might be a “vector” of disease, one factor interacting with other factors in the spread of disease. But the phrase “patient zero” inaccurately suggests, in a way that is stigmatizing, that one variable (or person) is a “cause” of contagion.

Mark Moran, Washington